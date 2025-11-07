Bhayandar Drug Bust: Navghar Police Seize MD And Ganja Worth ₹3.54 Lakh; 3 Arrested, Supplier On Run

Navghar Police Seize ₹3.54 Lakh Worth Of MD And Ganja In Bhayandar; Three Arrested | Representative Image

Palghar, Maharashtra: In a major anti-narcotics operation, the Navghar Police have seized a total of 1,706 grams of illegal drugs, including Mephedrone (MD) and Ganja, worth ₹3.54 lakh from Bhayandar (East). Three accused have been arrested in connection with the case.

Three Men Held With 1.64 Kg Of Ganja

According to police officials, on November 4, a team from Navghar Police Station conducted a raid near Vinisha Hotel Lane, behind a tin shed on BP Road, Bhayandar (East), Thane district.

During the raid, three individuals — identified as Gulzar Mubarak Khan (27), Gaurav Sambhaji Suryavanshi (27), and Rashid Rahmadulla Ansari (26) — were found in possession of 1,640 grams of Ganja, valued at ₹24,600, allegedly kept for illegal sale.

Accused Confess To Receiving Supply From ‘Munna’

The accused reportedly confessed that the drugs had been supplied by an individual known only as Munna, whose full identity and address are yet to be ascertained. Following the seizure, police registered a case under sections 8(c), 20(b)(ii), and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

Police Recover MD From Main Accused’s House

All three suspects were arrested on November 5 and produced before the court, which granted police custody till November 7. During the custodial interrogation, investigators conducted a house search of prime accused Khan, where they recovered 66 grams of Mephedrone (MD) worth ₹3,30,000.

Probe On To Trace Drug Supplier

Further investigation into the drug supply network and the identity of the absconding supplier is underway.

