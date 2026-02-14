 Mumbai Weather Update For 14th Feb, 2026: Smog Covers City As AQI Turns 'Hazardous' In Wadala
Large parts of Mumbai were covered in smog on Saturday morning, reducing visibility for commuters. The city’s overall AQI stood at 288, in the ‘Unhealthy’ category, while Wadala Truck Terminal recorded a hazardous 419. The IMD said temperatures may range between 21°C and 35°C. Citizens, especially vulnerable groups, were advised to limit outdoor exposure.

Sarah LoboUpdated: Saturday, February 14, 2026, 10:07 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Large parts of Mumbai were engulfed in smog on Saturday morning, as warmer temperatures and cloudy conditions coincided with a sharp decline in visibility across the city, affecting early morning commuters across multiple areas.

According to data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city is likely to witness mainly clear skies, with temperatures ranging between 21°C and 35°C. The temperature range is slightly higher than what Mumbai has experienced over the past week, indicating a gradual seasonal shift.

AQI Remains in ‘Unhealthy’ Category

As per data from AQI.in, Mumbai’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 288 on Saturday morning, placing it in the ‘Unhealthy’ category. The city’s AQI fluctuated in the last 24 hours, largely remaining in the unhealthy category.

Citizens, particularly children, senior citizens, and those with respiratory or heart-related conditions, were advised to avoid staying outdoors for prolonged periods.

Wadala Reports 'Hazardous' Air Quality

Wadala Truck Terminal recorded an overall AQI of 419 (Hazardous), crossing the 400 mark. Trailing behind this huge number is Shell Colony, Reserve Bank of India Staff Quarters Station 2, Savvitribai Phule Nagar and Kannamwar Nagar Li, reporting an AQI of 352, 348, 347 and 342, falling into the 'severe' category.

Dust and fine particulate matter generated by ongoing construction activity across the city remain a key contributor to the rising pollution levels. Large-scale infrastructure projects alongside private real estate development have significantly increased dust levels. Vehicular emissions have further added to the pollution load.

In contrast, limited pockets reported significantly better air quality. Parsee Colony recorded an AQI of 127, categorised as ‘Poor’. Shiv Sagar Estate, Vidhya Nagar, Bandra West Station and Thakur Village recorded AQI readings of 187 (Poor), 200 (Poor), 217 (Unhealthy) and 217 (Unhealthy), respectively.

As per standard air quality classifications, AQI values between 0 and 50 are considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 ‘moderate’, 101 to 200 ‘poor’, 201 to 300 ‘unhealthy’ and levels above 300 are classified as ‘severe’ or ‘hazardous’.

