Bombay HC Dismisses Lessee’s Claim Over Kanjurmarg Salt Pan Land Amid Centre-State Ownership Dispute

Mumbai, Feb 13: The Bombay High Court on Friday dismissed a petition filed by Maheshkumar G. Garodia, who claimed lessee rights over a parcel of disputed salt pan land at Kanjurmarg, bringing an end to his challenge amid an ownership tussle between the Union and Maharashtra governments. A detailed copy of the judgment is awaited.

A bench of Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam Ankhad rejected Garodia’s plea after hearing the parties. Immediately after the dismissal, Garodia’s counsel sought a stay on the operation of the order, which the court declined.

Claim Based on 1917 Lease

Garodia had approached the High Court asserting that he derived rights over the land through a historic lease granted to his predecessor. According to Garodia, the parcel formed part of salt pan land historically linked to the Centre’s Arthur Salt Works.

The lease in favour of Garodia’s predecessor was executed in 1917 for 99 years. The Salt Department, however, terminated the lease in 2004 alleging violations of its terms, and it expired in October 2016.

Land Linked to Metro Line 6 Depot

The land in question forms part of a 15-hectare Kanjurmarg parcel that was transferred to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) for construction of a Metro Line 6 depot.

An order was passed by the Konkan Divisional Commissioner in May 2018. This order had led then Revenue Minister Chandrakant Patil to pass a decision regarding land ownership in 2018.

Following the Revenue Minister’s order, on October 1, 2020, the then Mumbai Suburban District Collector under the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government decided to transfer 102 acres of Kanjurmarg salt pan land to the MMRDA for the Metro car shed project.

Centre–State Ownership Dispute

The Union government, through the Deputy Salt Commissioner, challenged this alleging arbitrariness and abuse of power, and contending that the land belonged to the Centre. The High Court had earlier directed authorities to maintain the status quo over the property.

The Centre and the State have since informed the court that their ownership dispute has been amicably settled.

Stay Plea Rejected

After dismissing the petition, the High Court also refused to stay the operation of its order, effectively closing Garodia’s challenge.

