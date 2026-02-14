Mumbai Crime: Dindoshi Police Register FIR After ₹57.24 Lakh Diamond Jewellery Allegedly Misappropriated In Malad East

Dindoshi Police probe alleged misappropriation of diamond-studded gold ornaments from a Malad East jewellery shop. | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, Feb 13: Diamond-studded gold ornaments worth Rs 57.24 lakh were allegedly misappropriated from a jewellery shop in Malad East, prompting the Dindoshi Police to register an FIR against a 42-year-old jeweller for cheating and criminal breach of trust.

Business dealings and trust

Complainant Jitendra Chhajed, 44, who runs Padmaprabhu Diamonds, told police he regularly supplies jewellery to traders on credit. Vijaykumar Bafna, who operates Vinod Jewellers in the same area, had earlier conducted transactions honestly, gaining Chhajed’s confidence.

Ornaments taken on pretext

On April 27, 2024, Bafna allegedly took several diamond-studded ornaments, claiming he needed to show them to a customer. After signing a receipt, he left with five necklace-earring sets, four necklaces and six bangles weighing 376.290 grams of 18-carat jewellery.

FIR registered

Police said Bafna neither returned the ornaments nor paid the amount, offering repeated excuses. A case was registered on February 12 under relevant Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita provisions.

