Bihar Elections 2025: 'Those Accusing Vote Theft Have Stolen Notes', Maharashtra Dy CM Eknath Shinde Slams Rahul Gandhi Over 'Vote Chori' Allegations - VIDEO

Patna: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who is campaigning for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar, on Friday said that the law and order situation in the state had collapsed 20 years ago and that there was “Jungle Raj” in the state.

"20 years ago, there was jungle raaj in Bihar, there was a collapse of law and order in the state...Bihar CM Nitish Kumar ensured that the law and order situation in the state is good. With the support of PM Modi today, there is development in the state...Before 2014, there used to be a lot of scams in the nation," DY CM Shinde said.

DY CM Eknath Shinde also took to X and slammed the opposition "The five constituent parties in the NDA are the five Pandavas, and the opposition are the Kauravas, so now annihilate these Kauravas on the Kurukshetra of the elections."

He also hit out at LoP Rahul Gandhi over his vote theft allegations "Those who accuse of vote theft have themselves stolen notes in their politics. Congress has always deceived the country and is now preparing to accept defeat. Prashant Kishor, the chief of Jan Suraaj Party, is a pass in theory but failed in practice, and yet these people are today going around teaching politics to others," he added.

He further said,"In the last few years, the NDA government has given momentum to development projects worth billions of rupees in Bihar. Emphasis has been placed on job creation, infrastructure, electricity, roads, railways, and social welfare schemes. On this occasion, it was specifically highlighted that the 'Ladli Yojana' for women, and initiatives for social security and self-reliance have given new strength to women in Bihar. Therefore, to take Bihar on the path of development, the double-engine government in the state will once again need to be given a chance, it was stated on this occasion."

Record Voter Turnout

A record voter turnout of 64.66% was reported in the first phase of the Bihar elections, an increase of 8.5 percentage points from the 56.1% recorded in the 2020 polls.

Phase 2 & Results

Voting for the second phase will take place on 11 November, with the counting of votes scheduled for 14 November.

A total of 121 constituencies across 18 districts went to the polls on Thursday.

PM Modi Confident Of NDA Victory

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (7 November 2025) expressed confidence over an NDA victory and said that the record turnout in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly polls was proof that people had reposed their trust in the “track record of Narendra and Nitish.”