Maharashtra Politics: MNS Leader Amit Thackeray Inaugurates ‘Fake Voter’ Exhibition In Navi Mumbai's Vashi; Slams Election Commission | VIDEO

Navi Mumbai: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Amit Thackeray inaugurated a exhibition in Vashi on Thursday that exposed large-scale irregularities in the Navi Mumbai voter list. The exhibition, organised by MNS spokesperson and city president Gajanan Kale, highlighted shocking examples of fake and erroneous voter registrations.

Amit Thackeray Slams Election Commission

Speaking at the event, Amit Thackeray launched a scathing attack on the Election Commission, calling the exhibition “a slap on the face of every voter.”

He said, “I have attended many exhibitions before, but today’s experience left me disturbed. The information displayed here is shocking. What Gajanan Kale and his team have revealed is something the Election Commission deliberately ignored. They have already decided to conduct elections in January without correcting these blunders. Now, it’s up to us to expose more such mistakes. And remember, every genuine voter must take the field — because as Raj Saheb has said, we have already made the right ‘arrangements’ for bogus voters.”

Shocking Examples Of Fake Entries

The exhibition uncovered 127 voters registered at the Navi Mumbai Commissioner’s residence, entries of voters in public toilets, and 250 voters listed along Palm Beach Road. In Kopar Khairane, a single mobile number was linked to 288 voters, while some homes were shown housing people of multiple religions — Hindu, Muslim, and Christian — under the same address.

Bizarre Cases Across Constituencies

In another bizarre case, hundreds of voters were shown living near the crocodile-infested Karave Lake in Seawoods. The MNS mockingly questioned, “Since when have voters started living with crocodiles?”

Similarly, in the Belapur constituency, one voter was registered at Gajanan Maharaj Temple, while in Airoli, a voter’s address was listed as Adarsh Hindi School.

Citizens Outraged Over EC Negligence

Citizens visiting the exhibition expressed outrage, accusing the Election Commission of “killing democracy” through mismanagement and neglect.

