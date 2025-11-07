'Go To Pakistan': Former Maharashtra Minister Tells SP MLA Abu Asim Azmi During 'Vande Mataram'Protest Outside His Residence; Visuals Surface

Senior BJP leaders and workers staged a protest recital outside the residence of Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Asim Azmi in Colaba | FPJ Photo

The political feud over Vande Mataram escalated dramatically in Mumbai after senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and workers staged a protest recital outside the residence of Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Abu Asim Azmi in Colaba. Former state minister Raj Purohit lashed out at Azmi, saying he should go to Pakistan if he cannot sing the national song.

The demonstration was a direct response to Azmi’s refusal to join a mass singing event organised by the BJP to mark the 150th anniversary commemorating the national song.

Top BJP Leaders Join the Recital

Leading the charge were senior BJP leaders, including Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar and State Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha, who gathered with party workers to chant “Vande Mataram” and “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” outside Azmi’s residence.

Senior BJP leaders and workers staged a protest recital outside the residence of Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Asim Azmi in Colaba | FPJ Photo

Senior BJP leaders and workers staged a protest recital outside the residence of Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Asim Azmi in Colaba | FPJ Photo

Senior BJP leaders and workers staged a protest recital outside the residence of Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Asim Azmi in Colaba | FPJ Photo

Senior BJP leaders and workers staged a protest recital outside the residence of Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Asim Azmi in Colaba | FPJ Photo

Former minister Raj Purohit, Mumbai district BJP president Shalaka Salvi, and BJYM Mumbai president Tajinder Singh Tiwana also participated in the symbolic demonstration.

Police Intervene, Protest Shifted Near Radio Club

The protest prompted the deployment of additional police personnel to maintain law and order. Initially planned outside Azmi’s home, the demonstration was shifted a few hundred metres away towards Radio Club following police directions.

Speaking to the media, Purohit clarified, “This was a symbolic protest asking him to join us in reciting Vande Mataram. We did not force him. He has always avoided singing the national song, even in the Assembly. You should respect the sentiments of the country you live in. If you do not love the country, then go to Pakistan.”

Azmi Defends His Stand, Calls Protest ‘Forceful’

In response, Abu Asim Azmi described the protest as a coercive act to pressurise him into singing the national song. He reiterated his long-standing position that doing so goes against Islamic principles.

“In Islam, we do not bow down to anyone or anything except Allah, not even our mother. Those who worship Allah cannot worship anything else. I have never disrespected the national song and have always stood up in the Assembly to honour it, but this is a forceful protest,” Azmi said.

Community Reacts to Escalation

Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha had earlier warned Azmi of a protest after his refusal to sing the song, a remark that drew sharp criticism from Muslim activists and community members. Many denounced both the MLA’s “unnecessary provocation” and the BJP leaders’ retaliatory actions, calling for restraint and mutual respect.