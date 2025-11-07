 Mumbai News: BMC Collects 586.5 Metric Tonnes Of Hazardous & Sanitary Waste From 7 Lakh Households Since May
Shefali Parab-PanditUpdated: Friday, November 07, 2025, 09:08 PM IST
BMC’s special drive collects over 586 MT of hazardous and sanitary waste from across Mumbai since May | File Photo

Mumbai: The BMC has collected 586.5 metric tonnes (MT) of hazardous and domestic sanitary waste as part of its special waste collection drive launched in May. The waste is being gathered from residential buildings and commercial establishments registered with the municipal corporation.

Protecting Sanitation Workers Through Segregation

The BMC has launched a segregated hazardous and sanitary waste collection drive to improve waste management and protect sanitation workers’ health. The service collects used sanitary pads, diapers, expired medicines, and contaminated bandages or cotton—items often mixed with regular waste despite posing serious health risks.

Between May and October 31, the BMC collected 586.5 metric tonnes of hazardous waste from seven lakh households, covering 28 lakh people—an average of 6 metric tonnes per day, according to the Solid Waste Management department.

Ward-Wise Collection Data

Data shows that 46 MT of waste were collected from Goregaon, 43 MT from Ghatkopar, 37 MT from Malad (East), 21 MT from Sandhurst Road and Dongri, and 10 MT from Mankhurd-Govandi. Between August and October alone, around 400 MT of waste was collected—151 MT in October, 116 MT in September, and 133 MT in August.

Collection System & Future Plans

Dedicated vehicles collect the waste from registered residential and commercial establishments during assigned time slots. The waste, stored in yellow bags, is sent to plasma-based processing units. To raise awareness, civic teams are visiting registered establishments.

“The drive is not yet compulsory, as we are still refining the system, but in the long run, we aim to make it mandatory for all citizens,” said a senior civic official.

Currently, Mumbai generates an estimated 7,000-8,000 MT of solid waste daily, of which around 70 to 80 MT consists of sanitary waste related to personal hygiene.

