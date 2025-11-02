Mumbai News: BMC Introduces Stricter Solid Waste Bye-Laws With Heavier Fines To Curb Littering And Illegal Dumping

BMC tightens waste management rules with higher fines to keep Mumbai clean | File Photo

Mumbai: After years of struggling to curb public littering through the ineffective Clean-Up Marshal drive, the BMC has finally taken a tougher stance. Nearly two decades after the last revision, the civic body has rolled out updated Solid Waste Management (SWM) bye-laws featuring steeper fines and stricter penalties.

The new regulations have received final approval from Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani. Beginning next week, junior engineers will be officially empowered to enforce the rules.

Clean-Up Marshal scheme scrapped; new rules to replace it

Keeping Mumbai clean has long been a formidable challenge for the BMC, particularly in high-footfall areas where waste piles up relentlessly. The Clean-Up Marshals scheme, first launched in 2007 and implemented sporadically since, was finally scrapped on April 4, 2025, marking the end of an era of inconsistent enforcement.

In its place, the BMC unveiled the Municipal Solid Waste (Management & Handling) Cleanliness and Sanitation Bye-Laws 2025, introducing mandatory user fees for garbage collection, slapping a tenfold increase in fines for open garbage burning, and imposing steeper penalties for dumping construction debris in public spaces.

Public feedback reviewed before final approval

While the proposed user fee was postponed, the BMC invited public suggestions and objections on the revised draft. Nearly seven months later, the administration finally approved it.

Kiran Dighavkar, Deputy Municipal Commissioner (incharge of the SWM Department) stated, "The revised fines will be imposed from next week, and we have appointed 246 junior engineers to ensure penalties are enforced."

Under the revised bylaws, penalties for offenses such as littering, urinating, defecating, and bathing in public spaces have been sharply increased rising two- to threefold.

Hefty fines for illegal dumping and waste mismanagement

Illegal dumping of construction and demolition waste on roads has long plagued the city. To curb this menace, the BMC has slapped a hefty fine of Rs. 20,000. Meanwhile, housing societies or establishments generating over 100 kg of waste daily, or occupying more than 5,000 sq. meters—classified as Bulk Waste Generators (BWGs)—will face a doubled penalty of Rs 1,000, up from Rs 500, if they fail to segregate and process wet waste on their premises.

The city generates 6,900 metric tons of solid waste daily, which is primarily transported to the Kanjurmarg landfill, with a smaller portion sent to Deonar.

BMC’s revised Solid Waste Management bye-laws fines (2025):

