 Mumbai Tragedy: 2 Cars, Including Cab, Gutted In Fire After Collision Near Trident Hotel On Marine Drive; No Injuries Reported | VIDEO
Mumbai Tragedy: 2 Cars, Including Cab, Gutted In Fire After Collision Near Trident Hotel On Marine Drive; No Injuries Reported | VIDEO

Two fire engines and other vehicles involved in firefighting operations were rushed to the spot and the blaze was doused within a few minutes, the civic official said.

PTIUpdated: Friday, November 07, 2025, 09:35 PM IST
Fire Erupts After Car Collision Near Trident Hotel At Marine Drive; No Injuries Reported |

Mumbai: Two cars, including a cab, were gutted in a fire after a rear-end collision between them near Marine Drive in south Mumbai on Friday evening, officials said.

Nobody was injured in the incident that took place close to Trident Hotel, they said.

The fire brigade received information about it around 8 pm, a civic official said.

"A CNG-run black-and-yellow cab hit another car from behind, resulting in the fire that destroyed both the vehicles in the blaze," a senior official of the Marine Drive police station said.

Mumbai Cyber Fraud: Retired Tata Hospital Employee Duped Of ₹75.5 Lakh In Shocking ‘Digital Arrest’ Scam For 3 Months; Sells House To Settle With Fraudsters
Mumbai News: BMC’s Beautification Project Fails To Preserve Kala Ghoda’s Heritage Charm Amid Overflowing Drains, Debris & Cracked Cobblestone Streets, Locals Say
Navi Mumbai Crime: Fake NMMC Officer Held For Extortion Bid; Posed As Civic Official To Dupe Doctor In Sanpada
CBI Registers FIR Against Punjab Ex-DGP Mustafa, Family In Son’s Death Case
Mumbai To See Cool Weekend As Mercury Set To Dip To 20°C; Air Quality Worsens Amid Smog
"There is no report of any injury to anyone," he said.

The incident affected the movement of vehicles as traffic on both carriageways along the Marine Drive was stopped for some time.

Mumbai Cyber Fraud: Retired Tata Hospital Employee Duped Of ₹75.5 Lakh In Shocking ‘Digital...

Mumbai News: BMC’s Beautification Project Fails To Preserve Kala Ghoda’s Heritage Charm Amid...

Navi Mumbai Crime: Fake NMMC Officer Held For Extortion Bid; Posed As Civic Official To Dupe Doctor...

Mumbai Tragedy: 2 Cars, Including Cab, Gutted In Fire After Collision Near Trident Hotel On Marine...

Mumbai News: Milind Deora Seeks Probe Into Sandhurst Road Tragedy; Advocate Demands Resignation Of...

