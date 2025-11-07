Navi Mumbai: Ward Reservation Draw For NMMC Elections 2025 To Be Held On November 11 At Vishnudas Bhave Natyagruha

NMMC | File Photo

The State Election Commission of Maharashtra has announced that the ward reservation draw for the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) General Elections 2025 will be conducted on November 11 at 10 a.m. at Vishnudas Bhave Natyagruha, Sector 16, Vashi.

According to an official order issued by the NMMC Commissioner’s office on Thursday, elaborate arrangements have been made to ensure a smooth and transparent process. Senior civic officials have been appointed with specific responsibilities to supervise the proceedings.

Officials Assigned Key Roles for Coordination and Safety

Deputy Commissioner (Disaster Management) Lalita Babar will oversee the overall coordination and security arrangements, while Assistant Director (Town Planning) Rajendra Gadekar will manage police bandobast, seating arrangements, and deployment of security personnel.

Medical Health Officer Somnath Kekan will maintain official records of the reservation outcomes, and Dr. Prashant Jawade has been directed to keep an ambulance with a medical officer stationed at the venue.

Emergency and Technical Arrangements in Place

A fire engine with personnel will remain on standby under the supervision of Deputy Chief Fire Officer Purushottam Jadhav.

Executive Engineer (Electrical) Pravin Gade will ensure the smooth functioning of the PA system, LCD display, and internet connectivity throughout the event.

To facilitate smooth communication and media handling, Public Relations Officer Mahendra Konde will oversee anchoring duties and coordinate with journalists covering the event.

Support Staff and Documentation Arrangements

Officials from the Property Tax and Local Body Tax Departments will assist in documentation, computer operations, and participant registration. Additionally, five uniformed students will be present to assist with the draw proceedings and maintain orderly conduct.

Setting the Stage for the Upcoming Civic Polls

The ward reservation draw will finalize the ward-wise allocation for the upcoming NMMC elections, setting the stage for the official poll announcement expected later this year.

Civic officials have emphasized that all necessary arrangements from safety protocols to technical support have been put in place to uphold transparency and fairness in the process.