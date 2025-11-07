 Bihar Elections 2025: 'Will Go With Those Who Give Employment,' Tej Pratap Yadav Hints At Post-Poll Alliance - VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBihar Elections 2025: 'Will Go With Those Who Give Employment,' Tej Pratap Yadav Hints At Post-Poll Alliance - VIDEO

Bihar Elections 2025: 'Will Go With Those Who Give Employment,' Tej Pratap Yadav Hints At Post-Poll Alliance - VIDEO

Tej Pratap Yadav contested from the Mahua seat, which went to the polls in the first phase. He is fighting against sitting RJD MLA Mukesh Raushan.

Shashank NairUpdated: Friday, November 07, 2025, 05:00 PM IST
article-image
Tej Pratap Yadav | IANS

Patna: Jan Shakti Janata Dal (JJD) leader and Lalu Yadav’s estranged son, Tej, after the first phase of voting in the Bihar Assembly elections, hinted at a possible post-poll alliance. However, he did not reveal which alliance he would extend his support to.

“There will be change on the 14th, a complete change. I will support whoever talks about real issues, creates jobs and stops migration,” he said.

When asked about if he will support NDA, he said, “We will support whoever gets a majority and forms the government, as long as they work for the people”

Tej Pratap Yadav contested from the Mahua seat, which went to the polls in the first phase. He is fighting against sitting RJD MLA Mukesh Raushan.

FPJ Shorts
Villagers Celebrate 2-Year-Old Buffalo's Birthday In Uttar Pradesh, Spend Lakhs On Grand Feasts & DJ | VISUALS INSIDE
Villagers Celebrate 2-Year-Old Buffalo's Birthday In Uttar Pradesh, Spend Lakhs On Grand Feasts & DJ | VISUALS INSIDE
VIDEO: Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge Accuses BJP Of Betraying Bihar, Vows INDIA Bloc Will Keep Its Promises
VIDEO: Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge Accuses BJP Of Betraying Bihar, Vows INDIA Bloc Will Keep Its Promises
'Do Not Have Anything To Share': MEA Reacts To US President Donald Trump's Remarks On India Visit - VIDEO
'Do Not Have Anything To Share': MEA Reacts To US President Donald Trump's Remarks On India Visit - VIDEO
Maharashtra Jeweller Held For ₹2.5 Crore Fake Gold Loan Scam; Accused Supplied Counterfeit Ornaments To Customers Seeking Bank Loans
Maharashtra Jeweller Held For ₹2.5 Crore Fake Gold Loan Scam; Accused Supplied Counterfeit Ornaments To Customers Seeking Bank Loans

Notably, early last month, Tej Pratap Yadav ruled out any possibility of returning to the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), saying he would “choose death over returning to that party.”

Read Also
Bihar Elections 2025: Watch Awkward Moment As Tej Pratap Yadav Ignores Estranged Brother Tejashwi...
article-image

Record Voter Turnout

A record voter turnout of 64.66% was reported in the first phase of the Bihar elections, an increase of 8.5 percentage points from the 56.1% recorded in the 2020 polls.

Voting for the second phase will take place on 11 November, with the counting of votes scheduled for 14 November.

A total of 121 constituencies across 18 districts went to the polls on Thursday.

PM Modi Confident Of NDA Victory

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (7 November 2025) expressed confidence over an NDA victory and said that the record turnout in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly polls was proof that people had reposed their trust in the “track record of Narendra and Nitish.”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge Accuses BJP Of Betraying Bihar, Vows INDIA Bloc Will Keep...

VIDEO: Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge Accuses BJP Of Betraying Bihar, Vows INDIA Bloc Will Keep...

'Do Not Have Anything To Share': MEA Reacts To US President Donald Trump's Remarks On India Visit -...

'Do Not Have Anything To Share': MEA Reacts To US President Donald Trump's Remarks On India Visit -...

MEA Reacts To Trump’s Comment Pakistan’s Nuclear Testing, Cites 'History Of Illicit...

MEA Reacts To Trump’s Comment Pakistan’s Nuclear Testing, Cites 'History Of Illicit...

Delhi High Court Orders Google To Remove Deepfake Videos Of Journalist Rajat Sharma

Delhi High Court Orders Google To Remove Deepfake Videos Of Journalist Rajat Sharma

Mizoram: Lai Autonomous District Council Elections To Be Held On December 3

Mizoram: Lai Autonomous District Council Elections To Be Held On December 3