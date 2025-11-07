 Caught On Camera: Tractor Crushes 8-Year-Old To Death In UP's Bijnor
Police have launched an investigation into the incident and are searching for the absconding tractor driver. The CCTV footage is being examined to identify the vehicle and the accused.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Friday, November 07, 2025, 07:30 PM IST
A tragic accident in Bijnor’s Kiratpur area on Thursday evening claimed the life of an eight-year-old boy and left two women injured after a speeding tractor-trolley ran them over. The horrific incident was captured on CCTV, showing the tractor crushing the victims before the driver fled the scene.

According to reports, the incident took place in Sarai Imma village under Kiratpur police station limits. Alimuddin’s wife Asma, his brother’s wife Gulshan, and eight-year-old Ayaan, son of Salim, were distributing sweets in the village to celebrate the birth of a baby girl in the family.

As they reached near Yaseen’s house, a tractor approaching at high speed forced the trio to take cover against a wall. However, the driver lost control, and the tractor rammed into them, pinning them against the wall.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident and are searching for the absconding tractor driver. The CCTV footage is being examined to identify the vehicle and the accused. The incident has left the local community in shock and grief.

