Caught On Camera: Tractor Crushes 8-Year-Old To Death In UP's Bijnor

A tragic accident in Bijnor’s Kiratpur area on Thursday evening claimed the life of an eight-year-old boy and left two women injured after a speeding tractor-trolley ran them over. The horrific incident was captured on CCTV, showing the tractor crushing the victims before the driver fled the scene.

According to reports, the incident took place in Sarai Imma village under Kiratpur police station limits. Alimuddin’s wife Asma, his brother’s wife Gulshan, and eight-year-old Ayaan, son of Salim, were distributing sweets in the village to celebrate the birth of a baby girl in the family.

As they reached near Yaseen’s house, a tractor approaching at high speed forced the trio to take cover against a wall. However, the driver lost control, and the tractor rammed into them, pinning them against the wall.

Ayaan suffered critical injuries and was rushed to a local hospital in Kiratpur. He was later referred to Bijnor for advanced treatment but succumbed to his injuries on the way. Both women also sustained injuries and are undergoing treatment.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident and are searching for the absconding tractor driver. The CCTV footage is being examined to identify the vehicle and the accused. The incident has left the local community in shock and grief.