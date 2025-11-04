 Maharashtra: 14-Year-Old Boy Crushed To Death By Mixer Truck Near Lohoner In Nashik
According to reports, Roshan Aher (14), son of Samadhan Aher from Satwaichiwadi in Devla taluka, was a student of Class 8 at Janata Vidyalaya, Lohoner

Milind SajgureUpdated: Tuesday, November 04, 2025, 06:47 PM IST
14-Year-Old Boy Crushed To Death By Mixer Truck Near Lohoner In Nashik | Accident I Representational Image

Nashik: A tragic incident occurred near Lohoner village on the Sakri–Shirdi highway on Tuesday morning, where 14-year-old Roshan Samadhan Aher was run over by a construction mixer truck. In protest of the accident, Roshan’s relatives attempted to stage a roadblock agitation at Devla Pachkandil. The agitation was called off after Police Inspector Sarthak Nehete of Devla Police Station assured strict action.

Deceased Roshan Aher (14)

Deceased Roshan Aher (14) | Sourced



According to reports, Roshan Aher (14), son of Samadhan Aher from Satwaichiwadi in Devla taluka, was a student of Class 8 at Janata Vidyalaya, Lohoner. On Tuesday morning, after attending his class, Roshan was returning home on his bicycle when a mixer truck carrying concrete for construction hit him forcefully on the Lohoner–Devla road. He, along with his bicycle, was crushed under the vehicle. Roshan died on the spot in this unfortunate accident.

An accident case has been registered at Devla Police Station, and further investigation is being carried out under the guidance of Police Inspector Sarthak Nehete.

