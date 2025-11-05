 Bihar Elections 2025: Watch Awkward Moment As Tej Pratap Yadav Ignores Estranged Brother Tejashwi Yadav – VIDEO
Tej Pratap can be seen visibly uncomfortable and enters the store, while Samdish goes to meet Sahani and Tejashwi. When the host asks Tej Pratap whether he is not on speaking terms with his brother, he evades the question.

Shashank NairUpdated: Wednesday, November 05, 2025, 04:25 PM IST
Left: Tejashwi Yadav Right: Tej Pratap Yadav | X/@nehraji77

Patna: Janshakti Janata Dal leader and Lalu Yadav's estranged son, Tej Pratap Yadav and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader and his younger brother, Tejashwi Yadav, who have been campaigning against each other ahead of the Bihar elections, bumped into each other at Patna airport.

The awkward encounter, during which the brothers did not speak to each other, was caught on camera during a podcast and has since gone viral.

The video shows YouTuber Samdish Bhatiya along with Tej Pratap inside a clothing store at the airport. When someone informs Tej Pratap that Tejashwi is nearby, Tejashwi, accompanied by VIP Party chief and opposition deputy chief minister candidate Mukesh Sahani, is also seen in the video. Tejashwi asks, “Shopping kara rahe hai kya bhaiya?” which translates to, “Is brother shopping?” to which Samdish replies that he is giving him a gift.

Tej Pratab Yadav is contesting from the Mahua seat. It will witness a triangular contest between Lalu Yadav’s estranged son, Tej Pratap Yadav, who is contesting under the banner of the Janshakti Janata Dal (JJD) against sitting RJD MLA Mukesh Raushan.

Bihar Polls Dates

Bihar will go to polls in two phases on November 6 and 11. The counting of votes will take place on November 14.

