Bihar Elections 2025: From Raghopur To Mahua, Five Key Constituencies & Candidates In Phase 1 Polls

Left: Tej Pratab Yadav Centre: Maithili Thakur Right - Tejashwi Yadav |

Patna: With less than 48 hours remaining before Bihar goes to the polls in the first phase across 121 constituencies on 6 November 2025, the stakes are high. The first phase is expected to set the tone for the elections, with several prominent figures in the fray, including Mahagathbandhan’s Chief Ministerial candidate and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, incumbent Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Vijay Kumar Sinha and Lalu Yadav’s estranged son and former Bihar minister Tej Pratap Yadav, among others.

Here is a list of five key constituencies going to polls in the first phase.

1) Lakhisarai: In the Lakhisarai constituency, the contest will be between Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Vijay Kumar Sinha and Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraj Party candidate, Suraj Kumar. Lakhisarai is considered a BJP stronghold. Sinha has won the seat twice consecutively.

2) Alinagar: In Alinagar, the BJP has fielded devotional singer-turned-politician Maithili Thakur, who recently joined the party, against RJD’s Binod Mishra. It is expected to be a tough contest for Thakur, as the NDA has not won this seat in the last two elections. In 2015, RJD’s Abdul Bari Siddiqui secured victory, while in 2020, VIP’s Mishri Lal Yadav defeated RJD’s Binod Mishra.

3) Mahua: The Mahua seat is set to be the most interesting constituency on this list. It will witness a triangular contest between Lalu Yadav’s estranged son, Tej Pratap Yadav, who is contesting under the banner of the Jannayak Janata Dal (JJD) against sitting RJD MLA Mukesh Raushan and from the NDA camp LJP (Ram Vilas)’s Sanjay Kumar Singh is contesting.

4) Tarapur: In Tarapur constituency, BJP leader and incumbent Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary is up against RJD's Arun Shah.

5) Raghopur: Mahagathbandhan’s Chief Ministerial candidate and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav is contesting from Raghopur, where he is once again pitted against the BJP’s Satish Kumar. Tejashwi has won the seat twice consecutively, he defeated Satish Kumar by over 20,000 votes, and in 2020, he increased his winning margin to more than 30,000 votes, again against the same opponent.