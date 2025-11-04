 VIDEO: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Stages Massive Protest Against SIR
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaVIDEO: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Stages Massive Protest Against SIR

VIDEO: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Stages Massive Protest Against SIR

Speaking at the culminating point, Mamata slammed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and mentioned that ‘speaking in Bengali doesn’t mean that the person is Bangladeshi’.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Tuesday, November 04, 2025, 10:40 PM IST
article-image
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Stages Massive Protest Against SIR | ANI

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday held a Mega rally protesting SIR in the state.

The rally started from Red Road and culminated at Jorasankho Thakurbari, the ancestral house of Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore.

Speaking at the culminating point, Mamata slammed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and mentioned that ‘speaking in Bengali doesn’t mean that the person is Bangladeshi’.

“BJP was not there during the fight for freedom. That is the reason they don’t know the history properly. By speaking Hindi or Urdu one cannot be termed as Pakistani, but BJP is levelling everyone who is speaking Bengali as Bangladeshi. This SIR is politically motivated as four states are going for Assembly elections next year: West Bengal, Assam, Kerala and Tamil Nadu. SIR is happening in three opposition ruled states and not in Assam which have ‘double engine’,” said Mamata.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Grahak Panchayat Hails Bombay HC Ruling Abolishing Registrars’ Power To Issue NOCs In Redevelopment Projects
Mumbai Grahak Panchayat Hails Bombay HC Ruling Abolishing Registrars’ Power To Issue NOCs In Redevelopment Projects
Navi Mumbai News: NMIA Partners With Apollo Hospitals To Offer 24x7 Medical Care, ICU Ambulances And AEDs For Passenger Safety
Navi Mumbai News: NMIA Partners With Apollo Hospitals To Offer 24x7 Medical Care, ICU Ambulances And AEDs For Passenger Safety
Heartwarming Moments! Team India's Women Cricketers Cut Cake & Joyfully Dance At A Hotel In Delhi; Video
Heartwarming Moments! Team India's Women Cricketers Cut Cake & Joyfully Dance At A Hotel In Delhi; Video
Maharashtra Resident Doctors Call Off Statewide Strike After CM Devendra Fadnavis Promises SIT Probe And Safety Reforms
Maharashtra Resident Doctors Call Off Statewide Strike After CM Devendra Fadnavis Promises SIT Probe And Safety Reforms

Mamata also urged people to visit help desks which are being opened by Trinamool Congress (TMC) if their names are not featured in the voters list.

“I have heard that several genuine voters' names from the 2002 voter’s list have been deleted. No genuine voters will be left out. Bengal always gives tough fights for which even the British had shifted their capital to Delhi from Kolkata. I give respect to the chairs but I won’t name anyone but there is a certain ‘Mirzaffar’ who is unnecessarily trying to create tension,” further mentioned the West Bengal Chief Minister.

Read Also
'Jamaat Program Led By 'Khala' Mamata Banerjee': Suvendu Adhikari Slams TMC's Mega Rally, Says Party...
article-image

Taking potshots at the Election Commission, Mamata slammed the poll body for not considering the Aadhar card as valid proof for getting the voter’s name inserted in the SIR list.

“How many Rohingyas were there in Bihar? Did the Election Commission remove their names? The central government took Rs. 1000 per person for making Aadhar cards. From demonetization to SIR all decisions are gimmick,” mentioned Mamata also asserting that TMC will give ‘stiff fight’ for the benefit of common people.

On the other hand, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari meeting CEO alleged that Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) and I-PAC are creating fake birth certificates for people.

“Today’s rally of TMC is the rally of ‘Jamats’. This rally is to protect the illegal infiltrators. SIR will happen in Bengal,” added Adhikari.

Read Also
'Centre's Responsibilty To Stop Infiltrators': TMC Leader Kunal Ghosh Criticises Govt On SIR
article-image

Meanwhile, BLOs started distributing enumeration forms to common people at various parts of the state. Talking to the media, BLOs mentioned two forms will be given to the citizens out of which one they will collect and the counterpart will remain with the voter.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bihar Elections 2025: VIP Withdraws Candidate Santosh Sahni From Gaura Bauram, Extends Support To...

Bihar Elections 2025: VIP Withdraws Candidate Santosh Sahni From Gaura Bauram, Extends Support To...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 4, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 4, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

VIDEO: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Stages Massive Protest Against SIR

VIDEO: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Stages Massive Protest Against SIR

Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 4, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 4, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Sikkim State Lottery Result: November 4, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Sikkim State Lottery Result: November 4, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...