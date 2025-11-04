 Bihar Elections 2025: VIP Withdraws Candidate Santosh Sahni From Gaura Bauram, Extends Support To RJD - VIDEO
Dheeraj KumarUpdated: Tuesday, November 04, 2025, 10:47 PM IST
article-image

Patna: The Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) has withdrawn its candidate Santosh Sahni from the Gaura Bauram assembly constituency and announced support for the RJD candidate Mohammad Afzal Ali Khan.

VIP founder and former Bihar minister Mukesh Sahni made the announcement in Darbhanga, stating that both the RJD and VIP candidates had initially filed nominations for this constituency. Despite several efforts to persuade the RJD candidate to withdraw from the electoral fray, a mutual understanding could not be reached. Ultimately, Santosh Sahni decided to step aside and support the RJD candidate, in a show of solidarity. RJD had expelled its candidate Afzal Ali for six years in view of his insistence on contesting the polls. On paper, he remained the RJD nominee from the seat.

Mukesh Sahni said that NDA would have benefitted if both candidates had remained in the race. “This is a bigger battle, it is not about one legislator. Our priority is forming a Mahagathbandhan government,” he said. He also asked his party workers to support the RJD candidate.

Even if the RJD candidate wins, the government would still be formed under the Mahagathbandhan alliance, he added. He also appealed to other candidates to show similar magnanimity if similar situations existed in their constituencies for advancing RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s fight for social justice. Mahagathbandhan's allies are still engaged in 'friendly fights' even after the VIP candidate withdrew from the race in Gaura Bauram.

Last month, Mukesh Sahani was declared as Mahagathbandhan's deputy CM face for the upcoming Assembly election in Bihar.

