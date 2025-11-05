Skincare, Supermarkets & Literature To Influence Tourism In 2026, Highlights Skyscanner’s Travel Trends Report

In 2026, travel will not be about escaping real life but about bringing one’s whole self along for the journey. According to Skyscanner India’s Travel Trends 2026 report, skincare routines, beauty rituals, local culinary experiences, trending hotels, and best-value destinations will guide how people plan their trips. Mountain escapes, literature-inspired journeys, family vacations, and solo adventures are all expected to see a rise.

In 2025, travellers sought shared stories and collective experiences. Next year, it’s getting more personal travellers will curate trips that feel more in tune with who they are and what they love. The report suggests that 2026 travel will be about connection, not escape, as people weave their personal interests like beauty routines or unique stays into their itineraries.

Beauty on the Move

According to the report, skincare routines and beauty rituals will shape real-world travel plans and behaviour, from in-flight skincare to shopping for local beauty products and visiting cult-favourite retailers.

Skyscanner’s survey found that 38% of Gen Z (born between 1996 and 2010) and 20% of Boomers (born between 1946 and 1964) plan to seek beauty treatments or skincare stores while travelling in 2026.

Additionally, 53% of travellers shop duty-free for make-up, fragrances, and skincare; 48% have visited local cult beauty stores; and 45% have tried beauty treatments abroad.

Gastro Tourism and Supermarket Safaris

The second-biggest travel trend among Indians in 2026 will be visiting local supermarkets and sampling local snacks as part of a cultural deep dive.

Gastro tourism is evolving, with people wanting to experience Tokyo’s vending machines, Iceland’s geothermal-baked breads, and even 7-Eleven Slurpees abroad. The report revealed that four out of five Indian travellers often visit supermarkets during international trips—47% to discover global brands unavailable at home, and 45% to understand everyday local life.

Rise of Mountain Escapes

Mountain tourism is set to surge, with 92% of travellers planning a mountain getaway during summer or autumn 2026. Hotel bookings with the filter “room with a mountain view” are up by 103% globally, reflecting a growing preference for clean air, cool weather, peaceful stays, and remote accommodations.

Literary Journeys on the Rise

Literature-inspired travel will be another major trend, with 84% of travellers booking or considering trips linked to books—whether tracing fictional heroes, attending reading retreats, or visiting famous bookshops and libraries.

Skyscanner also reported a 70% increase in hotel bookings using the filter “libraries.”

Family Bonds, Solo Sojourns, and Social Media Influence

The report predicts that multi-generational trips and solo travels will remain strong in 2026, with hotels becoming central to how travellers choose destinations.

Meanwhile, social media trends and budget-friendly locations will continue to influence choices, as more people look for memorable experiences that balance affordability and authenticity.

Overall, 84% of travellers plan to go abroad as much or more in 2026 than in 2025, showing a renewed confidence in travel spending.

‘Travel Gets Personal,’ Says Skyscanner CEO

Bryan Batista, Chief Executive Officer of Skyscanner, said, “The report shows how travel is about to get more personal than ever. Next year will see travellers choose destinations and build itineraries that feel less like an escape and more like an expression of self. Price, though, is still a factor, and travellers are continuing to spend carefully. They’re planning with greater purpose, shaping trips that reflect who they are and what matters most at a price that’s right for them.”