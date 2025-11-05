Punjab Congress Chief Booked For 'Casteist Remark' Against Former Union Minister Buta Singh

Amarinder Singh Raja Warring | IANS

Chandigarh: Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring was booked on Wednesday over ``casteist remarks’’ against late former Union Home minister Buta Singh, who belonged to SC community.

Warring had allegedly made a ``derogatory and casteist remark against the former Union minister Buta Singh while campaigning for the Tarn Taran byelection, recently. Kapurthala district police has registered the FIR after Buta Singh's son Sarabjot Singh Sidhu filed a complaint against Warring seeking immediate action against him.

Warring has been booked under sections 353 (statements casing public mischief), 196 (promoting enmity between groups on ground of religion, race etc) of the BNS and other sections of the SC and ST (prevention of atrocities) Act, 1989 (amendment 2015).

It may be recalled that Warring held that his remark was distorted and yet he apologised for the same if it hurt anyone. He said that Buta Singh, who was a senior Congress leader was like a father figure to him. However, his remarks after it drew sharp criticism from all the rival political parties namely ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and BJP.

Even though Congress leaders backed Warring stating that the Congress has always stood with Dalit and that it was the AAP government which failed to fulfil its promise of appointing a Dalit deputy chief minister.

However, while several SAD leaders including its chief Sukhbir Badal and BJP leaders including its national general secretary Tarun Chugh have condemned Warring’s remarks, chief minister Bhagwant Mann has slammed him saying that it exposed the mindset of the Congress’ leaders.

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) and the Punjab Scheduled Caste Commission have also sought a report from the Tarn Taran deputy commissioner and SSP within a week’s time.