 UP Shocker: Bank Employee Arrested After Video Shows Him Urinating on Man’s Face In Azamgarh
Responding to the incident, Circle Officer (City) Shubham Todi said, “The accused Sahil Kumar has been taken into custody based on video evidence and local inquiry. Legal action will be initiated against him soon.”

Vinay MishraUpdated: Wednesday, November 05, 2025, 08:52 PM IST
A disturbing video from Azamgarh district of Uttar Pradesh has gone viral on social media, showing a man urinating on another person’s face. The shocking footage has triggered widespread outrage and raised serious questions about declining human values in society.

The 15-second clip, reportedly recored in Raedopur area of Azamgarh city, shows the accused committing the act while a stray dog can be seen in the background, seemingly reacting with discomfort. Many social media users highlighted the dog’s expression, commenting that “sometimes animals display more humanity than humans.”

Police have identified the accused as Sahil Kumar, a resident of Raedopur near the LIC building. According to officials, Sahil is an educated man and currently employed at a bank in Mau district. The identity of the victim, however, remains unknown.

The viral video has sparked anger among locals, who are demanding strict action against the perpetrator.

The incident has left residents shocked, with many calling it a stain on humanity and urging authorities to ensure exemplary punishment to deter such acts in the future.

