Indian-Origin Businessman Killed In Canada After Confronting Man Urinating On His Car

Edmonton: An Indian-origin businessman, Arvi Singh Sagoo, died after being assaulted by a stranger in Edmonton, Canada, when he confronted the man for urinating on his car.

The incident took place on October 19, when 55-year-old Sagoo and his girlfriend returned to their parked vehicle after dinner and saw a man relieving himself on it.

Confrontation Turns Fatal

According to a report by Global News, Sagoo questioned the man, asking, “Hey, what are you doing?” The suspect allegedly replied, “Whatever I want,” before approaching Sagoo and punching him in the head. The impact caused Sagoo to fall and lose consciousness. His girlfriend immediately called emergency services for help.

Paramedics found Sagoo unresponsive at the scene and rushed him to hospital, where he was placed on life support. Despite medical efforts, he succumbed to his injuries five days later, on October 24. The Edmonton Police Service confirmed that the attack was “completely unprovoked” and that there was no prior connection between the two men.

Suspect Arrested; Family Launches Fundraiser

The accused, identified as 40-year-old Kyle Papin, has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault in connection with the incident. Police have not ruled out additional charges following Sagoo’s death.

Family and friends have described Sagoo as a kind and devoted father of two. His close friend, Vincent Ram, has started a fundraiser to support Sagoo’s children and cover funeral and living expenses. The initiative also seeks to secure funds for their education and provide emotional support in the wake of their father’s death.

“This fundraiser aims to support a very kind and loving father who is facing death and ensuring that his two children have the necessary resources and support during this challenging time,” the campaign statement reads.

Sagoo’s death sent shockwaves through Edmonton’s Indian community, with many expressing concern over rising instances of racist violence in Canadian cities.