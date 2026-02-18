China’s Military Has A Massive Problem And It Isn't Men Or Machines. It’s English

China's Victory Day Military Parade | X/ ANI

While the People’s Republic of China possesses the sheer numbers and advanced hardware required to project power across the globe, a significant internal hurdle remains.

According to a recent analysis by associate professors at the PLA Air Force Early Warning Academy, the military's strategic goals are being hampered by a lack of English proficiency. Despite the military's physical readiness, the inability of personnel to communicate effectively in the world’s primary diplomatic and tactical language creates a disconnect between China's hardware capabilities and its operational influence.

Identifying the curricular gap

According to a report in South China Morning Post, academic experts Li Yan, Dai Sishi and Zhang Yong argue that the current pedagogical approach within PLA military schools is fundamentally lopsided.

The curriculum leans heavily toward the passive skills of grammar, vocabulary and reading comprehension leaving a void where active communication and presentation skills should be. This imbalance results in a class of graduates who can decipher a technical manual in a library but struggle to hold a conversation or draft a standardised tactical report in the field.

Faculty shortcomings and practical experience

The crisis in communication is further exacerbated by a divide between language experts and military specialists. Many English teachers within these institutions lack a deep understanding of combat concepts, offering only surface-level explanations of complex strategies like asymmetric warfare.

Conversely, seasoned military lecturers often lack the linguistic fluency required to teach in English. This systemic issue is compounded by a lack of professional development as a significant portion of the faculty participates in minimal annual training and lacks the practical, high-stakes experience necessary to prepare students for international deployment.

Digital and technological deficit

Despite the availability of modern educational tools, PLA institutions have been slow to integrate technology into their language programs. Very few schools utilise specialised military online courses or archival footage from international conferences to immerse students in authentic scenarios.

English as a strategic necessity

The authors emphasise that English is no longer just an elective skill but a core requirement for a military with expanding global interests. From United Nations peacekeeping missions to joint exercises and academic forums, English serves as the universal bridge.

In environments like the Gulf of Aden, Chinese naval crews must rely on English to coordinate security and routes with foreign navies. Beyond combat and peacekeeping, linguistic precision is a decisive factor in the international arms trade. In high-tech sectors like drone manufacturing, the success of a project often hinges on a technical team’s ability to accurately explain performance parameters and resolve client concerns in English.

A roadmap for reform

To bridge this gap, the researchers advocate for a radical shift in recruitment and teaching methodology. They suggest prioritising the hiring of professionals who possess dual expertise in both English and military science, particularly officers with overseas service records.