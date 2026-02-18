 Pakistan Court Denies Bail To Blind Christian Man In Blasphemy Case
A Pakistan court has denied bail to 49-year-old blind Christian Nadeem Masih, accused under the country’s blasphemy law carrying a mandatory death penalty. His lawyer cited discrepancies in police reports and witness statements. Rights groups warn such laws are often misused against minorities. Masih’s family alleges assault, false charges, and personal motives behind the case.

article-image
Pakistan Court Denies Bail To Blind Christian Man In Blasphemy Case | Representational Image

Islamabad: A Pakistan court has rejected bail for a blind Christian man charged with blasphemy, despite apparent discrepancies in the police report and prosecution testimonies, local media reported, quoting his lawyer.

The case adds to ongoing concerns over the misuse of blasphemy laws against religious minorities in the country.

Muhammad Jawad Zafar of the Lahore High Court (LHC) on February 4 dismissed the bail petition of 49-year-old Nadeem Masih, who has been in custody since August 21 under Section 295-C of the blasphemy statutes, which carries a mandatory death penalty for insulting the Prophet Muhammad, Christian Daily International-Morning Star News reported.

Sahotra cited previous rulings to support the bail plea, including a 2024 Lahore High Court judgment in which a murder suspect was granted bail after becoming blind in custody, and a 2022 Supreme Court decision allowing bail to Salamat Mansha Masih, a Christian accused in a separate blasphemy case. In that case, the primary witnesses had allegedly given false statements.

Nadeem Masih was arrested from Model Town Park in Lahore, where he operated a weighing scale to earn a modest living, and later charged after police claimed he had committed blasphemy.

Police Sub-Inspector Muhammad Ayub filed the FIR, stating that he and his team were patrolling the park at 11 p.m. when they received reports of the alleged offence. Sahotra challenged this, noting that the park closes at 9 p.m. and call data records suggest neither Masih nor the complainant was present at that time.

The lawyer also questioned the credibility of two prosecution witnesses, parking contractors, who reportedly claimed on August 22 that Masih had made derogatory remarks on August 9 but did not report it earlier. “These delayed statements raise serious doubts about the prosecution’s case,” Sahotra told Christian Daily.

Masih’s family said the charge may have stemmed from a personal dispute with local contractors. His 80-year-old mother, Martha Yousaf, told Christian Daily that Masih was prevented from setting up his stall on August 21, assaulted, and taken to Model Town Police Station, where he was accused of blasphemy. She added that he was beaten in custody and pressured to confess.

The family’s situation is precarious, with Masih serving as the sole breadwinner after the death of his father and another son, while one of his daughters now works in private homes to support the household.

Human Rights Watch has long criticised Pakistan’s blasphemy laws for being misused against religious minorities.

A June 2025 report titled 'A Conspiracy to Grab the Land: Exploiting Pakistan’s Blasphemy Laws for Blackmail and Profit', stated, “Blasphemy accusations are increasingly weaponised to incite mob violence, displace vulnerable communities and seize their property with impunity.”

While courts occasionally grant bail in blasphemy cases, such decisions remain rare amid strong public sensitivities. International watchdogs continue to rank Pakistan among the most challenging countries for Christians.

Open Doors’ 2026 World Watch List placed Pakistan eighth, citing systemic discrimination, mob violence, forced conversions, bonded labour, and gender-based abuses.

