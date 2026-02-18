2 Skiers Killed, 1 Critically Injured As Avalanche Strikes Courmayeur Ski Resort In Italy

X/@CollinRugg

Two skiers were killed and another seriously injured after an avalanche struck Val Veny, part of the Courmayeur Ski Resort in north-west Italy, on February 15.

According to reports by The Sun, one man died at the scene while another succumbed to injuries after being transported to hospital. The third skier, who sustained severe injuries, was shifted to Le Molinette Hospital in Turin for treatment.

The identities of the victims have not been officially disclosed.

Viral Video Captures Terrifying Moments

A video of the incident has since gone viral on social media, capturing the dramatic moments before the skiers were engulfed by snow.

The video shows the avalanche front rapidly gaining size and momentum as it descends the slope toward the group. A massive powder cloud thick, opaque and churning dominates the scene, obscuring much of the sliding snow slab behind it. The rumbling roar of the avalanche grows louder as it approaches.

The skiers in the foreground appear largely stationary for several seconds, seemingly frozen as they look uphill at the advancing wall of snow. Any attempt to move comes too late. Within moments, the leading edge of the powder cloud overruns them. One by one, they disappear into a swirling whiteout as visibility drops to near zero.

Massive Rescue Operation Launched

According to Fox News, the search and rescue operation involved 15 rescuers, three canine units and two helicopters. Emergency teams responded swiftly, but the force of the avalanche proved devastating.

One victim was initially transported to hospital in critical condition but later died from injuries.

Off-Piste Skiing And Risky Conditions

The tragedy occurred on the afternoon of February 15 in Courmayeur, located in Italy’s Aosta Valley region, near the French border. The skiers were reportedly skiing off-piste outside marked and controlled trails at the time of the avalanche.

Alpine Rescue authorities warned that fresh snowfall from recent storms, combined with wind-swept snow resting on weak internal layers, had created highly unstable conditions across the Alpine crescent bordering France, Switzerland and Austria.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the risks posed by off-piste skiing during volatile weather conditions in mountainous regions.