Casualties Feared As Avalanche Derails Swiss Train Carrying 80 Passengers In Valais

A passenger train carrying around 80 people derailed in southwestern Switzerland on Monday morning after an avalanche struck near the village of Goppenstein in the canton of Valais, authorities said.

The incident occurred at around 7am local time when several carriages were forced off the tracks in the Stockgraben area. According to train operator Bern-Lötschberg-Simplon (BLS), the train had departed Spiez at 6:12am and was travelling south towards Brig when the avalanche occurred. It remains unclear whether the train was directly hit.

Police said injuries were “likely” and confirmed that at least 30 passengers had been evacuated by mid-morning. Ambulances and rescue helicopters were dispatched to the scene as emergency teams worked to reach those on board. Services on the Frutigen–Brig line have been suspended until at least Tuesday.

The derailment comes days after the Swiss Federal Institute for Forest, Snow and Landscape Research (WSL) raised the avalanche threat level in Valais to four out of five, citing heavy snowfall and strong winds. The warning remains in effect across large parts of the country.

Across the Alps, avalanche risks have intensified this ski season. The European Avalanche Warning Services reports at least 66 avalanche-related deaths so far, with an annual European average of around 100 fatalities.