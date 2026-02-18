From Sweden To Spain: World Leaders Touch Down In Delhi For AI Impact Summit 2026; Here's Complete List

World Leaders Touch Down In Delhi For AI Impact Summit 2026; Here's Complete List | X/@PTI

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 is currently underway at Bharat Mandapam from February 16 to 20, drawing top political leaders and policymakers from across the world. The high-profile summit aims to shape the future of artificial intelligence with a focus on responsible, inclusive and innovation-driven growth.

Positioned as a global platform to move from AI aspirations to measurable impact, the summit seeks to demonstrate how artificial intelligence can deliver tangible outcomes for People, Planet and Progress.

Several world leaders have already arrived in the national capital to participate in the multilateral discussions and bilateral engagements scheduled over the coming days.

Leaders Arrive For Summit Deliberations

Sweden Deputy PM Ebba Busch

Ebba Busch, Sweden’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Energy, Business and Industry, arrived in New Delhi on Wednesday to attend the summit.

Welcoming her, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) highlighted the wide-ranging India–Sweden partnership across trade, economy, science, innovation, climate action and education. In a post on X, the MEA described her visit as part of strengthening bilateral cooperation in emerging technologies, including AI.

Finland Prime Minister Petteri Orpo

Petteri Orpo arrived in India to participate in the AI Impact Summit and was received at the airport by Minister of State for Skills Development and Entrepreneurship Jayant Singh.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the visit would further cement the India–Finland partnership, with a focus on digital technologies, artificial intelligence, sustainability and education.

Spain President Pedro Sánchez

Pedro Sánchez, President of the Government of Spain, also arrived in India for the summit and was received by Minister of State Jayant Singh.

In a post on X, Randhir Jaiswal welcomed Sánchez and noted that his visit would add further momentum to the ongoing India–Spain Dual Year of Culture, Tourism and AI.

Wider Global Participation

Earlier, leaders from Serbia, Sri Lanka, Guyana and Bolivia reached New Delhi to attend the summit. Emmanuel Macron, who is currently on a visit to India, is also expected to participate in the AI Impact Summit.

Building On Previous Global AI Summits

The India edition builds upon earlier international AI gatherings. The first global AI Summit was hosted by the United Kingdom in 2023, with discussions centred on AI safety and extreme risks. The subsequent summit in France in 2025 focused heavily on large-scale investments and regulatory frameworks in the technology sector.

The 2026 India summit is expected to carry forward those discussions while positioning India as a key voice in shaping global AI governance and collaborative innovation frameworks.

More high-level meetings, policy discussions and keynote addresses are scheduled in the coming days as the summit progresses.