Pakistan Viral Video: ASP Shehrbano Naqvi Who Rescued Woman Falsely Accused Of Blasphemy In Lahore Becomes Celebrity Overnight |

Just days after Pakistani Punjab Police ASP Syeda Shehrbano Naqvi rescued a woman Falsely Accused Of Blasphemy In Lahore from mob lynching, the officer seems to have touched upon the emotional quotient of the common man in Pakistan. Emerging as a star officer, people are not able to resist from clicking selfies and making reels with her.

In a video that has gone viral, a man who appears to be a horse master was seen lauding ASP Syeda Shehrbano Naqvi for her courageous display of bravery, while Shehrbano is seen sitting on the horse smiling with immense pride as she hears words of praise from him.

The Pakistani Punjab Police ASP Shehrbanu Naqvi who rescued a woman falsely accused of blasphemy in Lahore has become an overnight celebrity.



No one is missing a chance to get a pic clicked with her. From Pak COAS Gen Asim Munir to ‘Lahore da pawa Akhtar Lawa’.



"Haaye mainu…

This comes a few days after the video surfaced of a Pakistani Woman being Attacked In Lahore Hotel For Blasphemy After Mob Misinterpreted Arabic Writing On Her Clothes As Quranic Verses, Pakistan Punjab police have lauded the courageous act of a cop identified as Syeda Shehrbano Naqvi who strongly and intelligently saved the women from the aggressive mob that had gheraoed her. The mob was actually seen hurling abuses and threats at the woman, who stood in the middle in a complete state of panic.

ASP Syeda Shehrbano Naqvi, the brave SDPO of Gulbarg Lahore, put her life in danger to rescue a woman from a violent crowd. For this heroic deed, the Punjab Police has recommended her name for the prestigious Quaid-e-Azam Police Medal (QPM), the highest gallantry award for law…

ASP Syeda Shehrbano Naqvi struck a conversation with the angered people and carefully escorted the woman to a safer place, averting an expected untoward incident. Reports said that she had to convince the mob that the police would take the necessary action as per law and ensure justice. The brave lady cop was seen turning her hand around the woman and escorting her to a safer place, while other cops trying to make way for the ladies to proceed.

ASP Syeda Shehrbano Naqvi, has been recommended for the prestigious Quaid-e-Azam Police Medal - which is the highest gallantry award for law enforcement in Pakistan.