Who Is The Lady Cop Who Rescued Woman From Lynching Mob In Lahore? Meet Brave ASP Syeda Shehrbano Naqvi

After the video surfaced of a Pakistani Woman being Attacked In Lahore Hotel For Blasphemy After Mob Misinterpreted Arabic Writing On Her Clothes As Quranic Verses, Pakistan Punjab police have lauded the courageous act of a cop identified as Syeda Shehrbano Naqvi who strongly and intelligently saved the women from the aggressive mob that had gheraoed her. The mob was actually seen hurling abuses and threats at the woman, who stood in the middle in a complete state of panic.

ASP Syeda Shehrbano Naqvi struck a conversation with the angered people and carefully escorted the woman to a safer place, averting an expected untoward incident. Reports said that she had to convince the mob that the police would take the necessary action as per law and ensure justice. The brave lady cop was seen turning her hand around the woman and escorting her to a safer place, while other cops trying to make way for the ladies to proceed.

"ASP Syeda Shehrbano Naqvi, the brave SDPO of Gulbarg Lahore, put her life in danger to rescue a woman from a violent crowd. For this heroic deed, the Punjab Police has recommended her name for the prestigious Quaid-e-Azam Police Medal (QPM), the highest gallantry award for law… pic.twitter.com/awHaIGVb9l — Punjab Police Official (@OfficialDPRPP) February 25, 2024

Taking to X, IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said, "ASP Syeda Shehrbano Naqvi, the brave SDPO of Gulbarg Lahore, put her life in danger to rescue a woman from a violent crowd. For this heroic deed, the Punjab Police has recommended her name for the prestigious Quaid-e-Azam Police Medal (QPM), the highest gallantry award for law enforcement in Pakistan".

ASP Syeda Shehrbano Naqvi, has been recommended for the prestigious Quaid-e-Azam Police Medal - which is the highest gallantry award for law enforcement in Pakistan.

Key facts about ASP Syeda Shehrbano Naqvi

1) ASP Syeda Shehrbano Naqvi has studied public management

2) She has served as an assistant director in Intelligence Bureau

3) Syeda Shehrbano Naqvi cleared CSS IN 2019.

4) She has established organisations like Tahaffuz (Protection) Centre and Datta Darbar in a bid to protect vulnerable children and women. The initiative has received tremendous response.

5) She has also spearheaded a launch of a day care center drive within police lines

6) She was revered for getting euthanasia of police dogs banned with a creation of police animal rescue center. In the past, sniffer dogs were euthanized after serving for eight years, now Punjab Police retires service dogs with honour, changing their previous practice of euthanizing them after eight years of service.

Shahrbano Naqvi's courageous act

In a shocking incident at Achhra Market in Lahore, a woman dining at a local hotel became the target of a vicious mob, accusing her of blasphemy on Sunday. The commotion erupted when onlookers claimed to have seen Quranic verses inscribed on her clothing. Reports said that the mob included members of supporters of the hardline Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) party were among those in the crowd. Blasphemy is punishable by death in Pakistan. There have been records when a few have been lynched even before their cases go on trial.