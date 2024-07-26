Will Do 'Everything' To Get You 'Into Oval Office': Barack Obama, Michelle Endorse Kamala Harris For Her US Presidential Bid

The Obamas expressed and endorsed their support for Kamala Harris for the post of US President |

Former US president Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama have endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for her presidential bid in US Presidential Election 2024 on a Democratic Party ticket. Obama's post on social media post X following President Joe Biden withdrawal made news as he did not mention Kamala Harris' name explicitly. This was taken to be a sign that the former president was not keen to endorse Harris.

On Friday however, Harris and the Obamas posted a video that showed a smartly dressed Kamala Harris receiving a call from former first couple. Listeners can hear voices of Barack and Michelle Obama on Harris' phone apparently in loudspeaker mode.

"We called to say Michelle and I couldn't be prouder to endorse you and to do everything we can to get you through this election and into the Oval Office," the former president can be heard as saying.

Calling Harris 'my girl Kamala', Michelle Obama said,"This is going to be historic!"

"On my goodness. Michelle, Barack this means so much to me. I am looking forward to doing this with the two of you, Doug and I both" says Harris.

"...I want to tell you that the words you have spoken and the friendship that you have given over all these years mean more than I can express..." she adds.

Watch the full interaction and the posts made by all three of them.

Earlier this week, Michelle and I called our friend @KamalaHarris. We told her we think she’ll make a fantastic President of the United States, and that she has our full support. At this critical moment for our country, we’re going to do everything we can to make sure she wins in… pic.twitter.com/0UIS0doIbA — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 26, 2024

I’m so proud of my girl, Kamala. Barack and I are so excited to endorse her as the Democratic nominee because of her positivity, sense of humor, and ability to bring light and hope to people all across the country. We’ve got your back, @KamalaHarris! pic.twitter.com/xldcZeDXuS — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) July 26, 2024

It means so much to have your endorsements, @MichelleObama and @BarackObama.



Let’s get to work. pic.twitter.com/rAuTyIlCai — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) July 26, 2024

Kamala Harris is the presumptive presidential nominee of the Democratic Party. Although the party has not formally declared her as its candidate, it is almost certain that Harris would get the nomination.

Sitting US President Joe Biden was earlier in the race to be Democratic Party's nominee for US Presidential Election 2024.

But he withdrew following criticism over his age, his memory issues and gaffes increasingly pushed him on the defensive.