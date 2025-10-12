 'Only ₹3,600 For 1 Reel': Indian-Origin Influencer In Dubai Slams Brands For Underpaying Creators, Netizens Agree | VIDEO
Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Sunday, October 12, 2025, 04:02 PM IST
article-image
Instagram @rohitbhidu

An Indian-origin influencer based in Dubai has sparked a heated discussion within the content creation community after openly criticizing brands for offering shockingly low payments to influencers. In a recent social media rant, the creator expressed frustration over being offered just AED 150 (around ₹3,600) for creating a reel and a set of Instagram stories, a rate he described as disrespectful given the time, creativity, and resources that go into producing quality content.

“If I owned a brand or a PR agency or anything that sort of, I would never pay creators this low,” he said, calling out companies that undervalue digital creators despite heavily relying on influencer marketing for visibility. His comments quickly gained traction online, resonating with many influencers across the region who shared similar experiences of low compensation offers.

WATCH VIDEO:

The video was posted by @rohitbhidu on Instagram. He also alleged that PR agencies in between influencers and brands take their share or commission for the work done. He wrote in the caption, "Thoda toh samajh lo bhai, i get it you need to make commissions, but itna??"

The influencer further highlighted how even seasoned creators are struggling with unfair rates. He revealed that one of his friends in the community, with over 12 years of experience in the industry, was recently offered only AED 3,000 for an extensive campaign, a payment he described as way below what professionals deserve.

Netizens Reactions:

One user shared, "You said extactly right even one brand has offer me 50AED I was like keep that 50 with you even you want I can give more to you."

Comments

Comments | Instagram @rohitbhidu

While one wrote, "I swearrr!! Someone messaged me and saying budget is 50 aed lol I mean Bhai free mein karwa lo Aisay message kar k sharam na aye tumhe." Another user wrote, "Taxi takes one way 110 to reach somewhere , brands needs to behave i swear."

