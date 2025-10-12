'Dil Hain Hindustani!' UK Creator Can’t Stop Praising Delhi Airport’s World-Class Facilities And Global Appeal; WATCH | Instagram @indogenius

A UK-based content creator has taken the internet by storm after sharing his glowing review of Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport Terminal 1. The vlogger, who recently traveled to India during the high-profile meeting between UK Prime Minister Starmer and India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Mumbai, documented his travel experience in a vlog that quickly went viral.

In his video, the creator expressed genuine surprise at the airport’s modern design, smooth operations, and tech-savvy infrastructure. “People of Britain, this is what an Indian airport looks like in 2025. This is Delhi Airport Terminal 1. Look, we've even got art made out of beautiful bells,” he said.

WATCH VIDEO:

He highlighted the presence of numerous global brands, stylish retail stores, and a wide range of food outlets catering to both international and Indian travelers. He said, "There's an Irish pub behind me. There's another pub there. There's a Budweiser bar. I know those are priorities for British travelers. Accessorized from London is here."

Further, he added, "Of course, there's a Hamleys, which is now an Indian brand, even though it began life as the world's oldest and most famous toy shop in London. You've got Body Shop. Oh, Anita Roddick would be so proud to see the Body Shop in Delhi Terminal 1."

The vlogger also appreciated the cleanliness, efficient crowd management, and the airport’s overall futuristic appeal. He complimented, "Very, very impressive. Just look at this."

The video has sparked conversations online, with many Indians taking pride in the country’s rapidly improving infrastructure. Delhi Airport, operated by the GMR Group, has consistently been recognized among the best in the world and continues to set benchmarks for passenger experience.

The vlogger said that he was on his way to Mumbai, where Prime Minister Keir Starmer was visiting, scheduled to meet his counterpart, Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said, "I'm a Brit who's lived in India. Lekin Firi Dil Hai Hindustani. +91 for 18 years. And I will be exploring the UK-India relationship all week."