 'From Scenic Views To Bollywood Binge Watch': Foreign Couple's Train Journey From Jaipur To Agra In Just $28 Stuns Netizens | VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeViral'From Scenic Views To Bollywood Binge Watch': Foreign Couple's Train Journey From Jaipur To Agra In Just $28 Stuns Netizens | VIDEO

'From Scenic Views To Bollywood Binge Watch': Foreign Couple's Train Journey From Jaipur To Agra In Just $28 Stuns Netizens | VIDEO

A foreign couple’s travel vlog from India is winning hearts online after they shared their memorable train journey from Jaipur to Agra in a 1AC cabin that cost them just $28 (around ₹2,300). The duo, known for documenting their travel adventures across the world, was left deeply impressed by the comfort, cleanliness, and value for money offered by Indian Railways.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Sunday, October 12, 2025, 05:11 PM IST
article-image
'From Scenic Views To Bollywood Binge Watch': Foreign Couple's Train Journey From Jaipur To Agra In Just $28 Stuns Netizens | VIDEO | Instagram @chrisnflo

A foreign couple’s travel vlog from India is winning hearts online after they shared their memorable train journey from Jaipur to Agra in a 1AC cabin that cost them just $28 (around ₹2,300). The duo, known for documenting their travel adventures across the world, was left deeply impressed by the comfort, cleanliness, and value for money offered by Indian Railways.

In the video, the couple highlighted the surprisingly high standard of facilities on board, including spacious cabins, fresh bedding, air-conditioning, and enough space for storage. “It's a four-hour journey and we have an air-conditioned first-class sleeper. It's a spacious cabin with 2 beds. A lovely mirror and plenty of storage for bags,” the vlogger remarked while giving viewers a glimpse of their private 1AC coach.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE VIDEO

During the approximately four-hour journey, the pair enjoyed scenic countryside views from their window, passing through Rajasthan’s rustic landscapes and small towns before reaching the iconic city of Agra — home to the Taj Mahal. To add a Bollywood touch to their experience, they even binge-watched classic Hindi films on their device during the ride.

FPJ Shorts
'Drama Karega': Ramiz Raja Brutally Mocks Babar Azam With Bizarre Remark During PAK Vs SA 1st Test Match; Video
'Drama Karega': Ramiz Raja Brutally Mocks Babar Azam With Bizarre Remark During PAK Vs SA 1st Test Match; Video
Father Of Durgapur Gangrape Victim Urges CM Mamata Banerjee To Move Daughter To Odisha Over Safety Concerns - VIDEO
Father Of Durgapur Gangrape Victim Urges CM Mamata Banerjee To Move Daughter To Odisha Over Safety Concerns - VIDEO
IPPB GDS Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Ends Soon; Here's How To Apply
IPPB GDS Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Ends Soon; Here's How To Apply
What Are Green Crackers & Health Risks They Pose: SC Likely To Allow Bursting These For Two Days During Diwali
What Are Green Crackers & Health Risks They Pose: SC Likely To Allow Bursting These For Two Days During Diwali

The vlog has gone viral, with netizens appreciating the couple’s enthusiasm and fair portrayal of Indian Railways. Several Indian users also chimed in with recommendations for the couple’s next trips, suggesting and asking to review long train journeys.

Read Also
'Dil Hain Hindustani!' UK Creator Can’t Stop Praising Delhi Airport’s World-Class Facilities And...
article-image

In a similar video that went viral recently, a UK-based content creator has taken the internet by storm after sharing his glowing review of Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport Terminal 1. The vlogger, who recently traveled to India during the high-profile meeting between UK Prime Minister Starmer and India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Mumbai, documented his travel experience in a vlog that quickly went viral.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'From Scenic Views To Bollywood Binge Watch': Foreign Couple's Train Journey From Jaipur To Agra In...

'From Scenic Views To Bollywood Binge Watch': Foreign Couple's Train Journey From Jaipur To Agra In...

‘She Kept Ordering Blue Label Until...’: Man Duped In Dating App Scam At Thane Bar; Post Goes...

‘She Kept Ordering Blue Label Until...’: Man Duped In Dating App Scam At Thane Bar; Post Goes...

'Only ₹3,600 For 1 Reel': Indian-Origin Influencer In Dubai Slams Brands For Underpaying Creators,...

'Only ₹3,600 For 1 Reel': Indian-Origin Influencer In Dubai Slams Brands For Underpaying Creators,...

'Dil Hain Hindustani!' UK Creator Can’t Stop Praising Delhi Airport’s World-Class Facilities And...

'Dil Hain Hindustani!' UK Creator Can’t Stop Praising Delhi Airport’s World-Class Facilities And...

Heartbreaking! Old Woman Cries Inconsablably As 20-Year-Old Peepal Tree She Planted Is Cut Down:...

Heartbreaking! Old Woman Cries Inconsablably As 20-Year-Old Peepal Tree She Planted Is Cut Down:...