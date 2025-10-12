'From Scenic Views To Bollywood Binge Watch': Foreign Couple's Train Journey From Jaipur To Agra In Just $28 Stuns Netizens | VIDEO | Instagram @chrisnflo

A foreign couple’s travel vlog from India is winning hearts online after they shared their memorable train journey from Jaipur to Agra in a 1AC cabin that cost them just $28 (around ₹2,300). The duo, known for documenting their travel adventures across the world, was left deeply impressed by the comfort, cleanliness, and value for money offered by Indian Railways.

In the video, the couple highlighted the surprisingly high standard of facilities on board, including spacious cabins, fresh bedding, air-conditioning, and enough space for storage. “It's a four-hour journey and we have an air-conditioned first-class sleeper. It's a spacious cabin with 2 beds. A lovely mirror and plenty of storage for bags,” the vlogger remarked while giving viewers a glimpse of their private 1AC coach.

During the approximately four-hour journey, the pair enjoyed scenic countryside views from their window, passing through Rajasthan’s rustic landscapes and small towns before reaching the iconic city of Agra — home to the Taj Mahal. To add a Bollywood touch to their experience, they even binge-watched classic Hindi films on their device during the ride.

The vlog has gone viral, with netizens appreciating the couple’s enthusiasm and fair portrayal of Indian Railways. Several Indian users also chimed in with recommendations for the couple’s next trips, suggesting and asking to review long train journeys.

