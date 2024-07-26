SAT Exam Dates For 2024-25: Registration Fees, Deadlines, And More

The College Board, globally known for its SAT exam and AP program, has announced the SAT test dates for the 2024–25 testing year. The SAT, part of the Suite of Assessments, is a standardised test crucial for admissions to colleges in countries like the United States, Australia, and more.

Registration is currently open for all students globally.

Key Dates:

August 24, 2024

Registration Deadline: August 9, 2024

Deadline for Changes, Regular Cancellation, and Late Registration: August 13, 2024

October 5, 2024

Registration Deadline: September 20, 2024

Deadline for Changes, Regular Cancellation, and Late Registration: September 24, 2024

November 2, 2024:

Registration Deadline: October 18, 2024

Deadline for Changes, Regular Cancellation, and Late Registration: October 22, 2024

December 7, 2024

Registration Deadline: November 22, 2024

Deadline for Changes, Regular Cancellation, and Late Registration: November 26, 2024

March 8, 2025

Registration Deadline: February 21, 2025

Deadline for Changes, Regular Cancellation, and Late Registration: February 25, 2025

May 3, 2025

Registration Deadline: April 18, 2025

Deadline for Changes, Regular Cancellation, and Late Registration: April 22, 2025

June 7, 2025

Registration Deadline: May 22, 2025

Deadline for Changes, Regular Cancellation, and Late Registration: May 27, 2025

SAT Registration Fees:

Registration Fee: $68

Regional Fee: $43

Additional Registration Fees:

Test Center Fee (select locations only): $24

Late Registration Fee: $34

Change Test Center Fee: $29

Cancel Registration Fee: $29

Late Cancel Fee: $39

Ms. Meenakshi Kachroo Chatta, Senior Director & Regional Head at College Board, highlighted the significance of the SAT for Indian students. She stated, "The SAT is a crucial steppingstone for students aspiring to study at prestigious universities worldwide. With more frequent administrations and over 100 centers in India, the SAT offers increased opportunities for students to achieve their academic goals. Timely registration is essential to ensure students have adequate time to prepare."

For more detailed information on the SAT test dates and registration deadlines, students can visit the College Board's official website, satsuit.collegeboard.org.