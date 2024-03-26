 Expert Tips To Excel In SAT Exams: Strategies, Preparation, And Mindset
Expert Tips To Excel In SAT Exams: Strategies, Preparation, And Mindset

Sunidhi VijayUpdated: Tuesday, March 26, 2024, 12:42 PM IST
Deepali Palande | Special Arrangement

The Scholastic Assessment Test (SAT) is a standardised test that applicants to undergraduate programmes in the colleges of the U.S. and Canada are required to take. The SAT is administered in India in the following months: March, May, June, August, October, November, and December. 

Students who want to smoothly navigate the SAT exams must have a combination of preparation, a robust strategy and a mindset to ace it. Below are a few tips by Deepali Palande, career counselor at Ambassador School and Kindergarten, affiliated with CISCE for students:

Starting early

Students should start their preparation well in advance of the exam date. This allows them to spread out their studying over a longer period, reducing stress and giving them more time to master the material.

Understanding the format

It’s important that students familiarise themselves with the SAT format, including the types of questions, sections, and timing. Knowing what to expect can help alleviate anxiety on test day.

Practising regularly: 

Students should take practice tests regularly to gauge their progress and identify areas of improvement. This also helps them become comfortable with the timing and format of the exam.

Focusing on weak areas

Students should identify their weak areas and focus on them. Whether it’s math, reading, or writing, targeted practice can help them improve efficiently.

Using official study materials

Students should utilise the official SAT study materials provided by the College Board. These resources are specifically designed to help them prepare for the exam and accurately reflect the content and format they will encounter on the test day.

Developing strategies: Students must learn strategies for approaching different types of questions, such as the process of elimination, educated guessing, and time management techniques.

Staying calm and confident: On the day of the exam, students must stay calm and confident. They must remember that they’re at their best preparation and must trust their skills and knowledge.

