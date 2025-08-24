 BPSC AEDO Recruitment 2025: Notification For 935 Vacancies Out; Check Selection Process Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationBPSC AEDO Recruitment 2025: Notification For 935 Vacancies Out; Check Selection Process Here

BPSC AEDO Recruitment 2025: Notification For 935 Vacancies Out; Check Selection Process Here

The official notification for the BPSC AEDO Recruitment 2025 has been released by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on the official website, bpsc.bihar.gov.in. The deadline for online applications is September 26, 2025.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Sunday, August 24, 2025, 05:49 PM IST
article-image
BPSC AEDO Recruitment Notification 2025 | bpsc.bihar.gov.in

BPSC AEDO Recruitment 2025: The Bihar Public Service Commission has issued an official announcement for the recruitment of 935 Assistant Education Development Officers under the Education Department. Qualified applicants can apply on the official website, bpsc.bihar.gov.in.

According to the notice, online registration will commence on August 27, 2025, and the deadline for online applications is September 26, 2025.

BPSC AEDO Recruitment 2025: Salary structure

The notification indicated that the initial pay level is 5, the base salary is 29200/-, and the compensation is subject to periodic revisions by the state government.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Politics: Tanaji Sawant’s Meeting With Shinde Sparks Speculation Of Comeback
Maharashtra Politics: Tanaji Sawant’s Meeting With Shinde Sparks Speculation Of Comeback
'Honest People Don't Need To Impress': Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Abhishek Bajaj On How He Is Planning To Impress Salman Khan - Exclusive
'Honest People Don't Need To Impress': Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Abhishek Bajaj On How He Is Planning To Impress Salman Khan - Exclusive
Mumbai News: Massive Fire Breaks Out In Goregaon High-Rise, No Injuries Reported
Mumbai News: Massive Fire Breaks Out In Goregaon High-Rise, No Injuries Reported
'Insider Trading': Mahua Moitra Slams SEBI After Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s Wife Sells Entire 7% Stake In Nazara Technologies Ahead Of Online Gaming Bill
'Insider Trading': Mahua Moitra Slams SEBI After Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s Wife Sells Entire 7% Stake In Nazara Technologies Ahead Of Online Gaming Bill

BPSC AEDO Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

Applicants can apply for the AEDO jobs by following the steps outlined below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the post of Assistant Education Development Officer apply link, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, finish the one-time registration (OTR) process.

Step 4: Next, login to the account with the registered details.

Step 5: Fill out the application form, upload the documents, and make the payment.

Step 6: Now, check all the details carefully and then submit.

Step 7: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Read Also
ICSI CS June Session 2025: Professional, Executive Result To Be Out Tomorrow; Check Exam Details...
article-image

BPSC AEDO Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

Before applying, applicants must ensure that they match the following qualifying requirements:

Educational qualification: A bachelor's or graduate degree from a recognized university.

Age limit: As of August 1, 2025, minimum 21 years, maximum 37 years (unreserved male). The maximum age for Backwards Class / Extremely Backwards Class (male and female) and unreserved females is 40 years old. The maximum age limit for Scheduled Caste / Scheduled Tribe applicants (male and female) is 42 years.

BPSC AEDO Recruitment 2025: Selection process

The selection procedure will comprise a written examination of an objective kind. This will be followed by document validation.

1. The written exam will consist of three papers, each with a total of 100 marks and a duration of two hours.

2. Candidates who are selected will need to go through document verification, which requires them to produce genuine copies of all essential certificates as declared in their online application.

Note: The commission will next create a final merit list based on the written exam results.

BPSC AEDO Recruitment 2025: Application fees

Each candidate is required to pay an application fee of ₹100. Candidates who do not provide their Aadhaar card will incur a ₹200 fee for biometrics.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

BPSC AEDO Recruitment 2025: Notification For 935 Vacancies Out; Check Selection Process Here

BPSC AEDO Recruitment 2025: Notification For 935 Vacancies Out; Check Selection Process Here

'Don’t Play With Students’ Careers': Jammu & Kashmir Education Minister Sakina Itoo Slams...

'Don’t Play With Students’ Careers': Jammu & Kashmir Education Minister Sakina Itoo Slams...

Healthcare, Nutrition, Psychology Courses Cannot Be Offered Online From 2025: UGC

Healthcare, Nutrition, Psychology Courses Cannot Be Offered Online From 2025: UGC

45 IIIM Students Evacuated After Floodwaters Inundated Hostel Ground Floor In Jammu; Video

45 IIIM Students Evacuated After Floodwaters Inundated Hostel Ground Floor In Jammu; Video

ICSI CS June Session 2025: Professional, Executive Result To Be Out Tomorrow; Check Exam Details...

ICSI CS June Session 2025: Professional, Executive Result To Be Out Tomorrow; Check Exam Details...