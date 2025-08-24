BPSC AEDO Recruitment 2025: Notification For 935 Vacancies Out; Check Selection Process Here

BPSC AEDO Recruitment Notification 2025 | bpsc.bihar.gov.in

BPSC AEDO Recruitment 2025: The Bihar Public Service Commission has issued an official announcement for the recruitment of 935 Assistant Education Development Officers under the Education Department. Qualified applicants can apply on the official website, bpsc.bihar.gov.in.

According to the notice, online registration will commence on August 27, 2025, and the deadline for online applications is September 26, 2025.

BPSC AEDO Recruitment 2025: Salary structure

The notification indicated that the initial pay level is 5, the base salary is 29200/-, and the compensation is subject to periodic revisions by the state government.

BPSC AEDO Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

Applicants can apply for the AEDO jobs by following the steps outlined below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the post of Assistant Education Development Officer apply link, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, finish the one-time registration (OTR) process.

Step 4: Next, login to the account with the registered details.

Step 5: Fill out the application form, upload the documents, and make the payment.

Step 6: Now, check all the details carefully and then submit.

Step 7: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for future reference.

BPSC AEDO Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

Before applying, applicants must ensure that they match the following qualifying requirements:

Educational qualification: A bachelor's or graduate degree from a recognized university.

Age limit: As of August 1, 2025, minimum 21 years, maximum 37 years (unreserved male). The maximum age for Backwards Class / Extremely Backwards Class (male and female) and unreserved females is 40 years old. The maximum age limit for Scheduled Caste / Scheduled Tribe applicants (male and female) is 42 years.

BPSC AEDO Recruitment 2025: Selection process

The selection procedure will comprise a written examination of an objective kind. This will be followed by document validation.

1. The written exam will consist of three papers, each with a total of 100 marks and a duration of two hours.

2. Candidates who are selected will need to go through document verification, which requires them to produce genuine copies of all essential certificates as declared in their online application.

Note: The commission will next create a final merit list based on the written exam results.

BPSC AEDO Recruitment 2025: Application fees

Each candidate is required to pay an application fee of ₹100. Candidates who do not provide their Aadhaar card will incur a ₹200 fee for biometrics.