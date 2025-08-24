ICSI CS June Session 2025: Professional, Executive Result To Be Out Tomorrow; Check Exam Details Here

ICSI CS June session 2025 | icsi.edu

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India will announce the Company Secretary professional and executive examination results for the June 2025 session tomorrow, August 25. Aspirants can verify their results on ICSI's official website, icsi.edu. To see the results, applicants must log in with their 17-digit registration number. Along with the individual results, the pass percentage and toppers' names will be revealed.

ICSI CS June session 2025: How to check and download the result?

Aspirants can retrieve their results by following the processes outlined below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link.

Step 3: After this, select the option “CS Professional or Executive Result June 2025.”

Step 4: Now, candidates need to choose the applicable session (New 2022 or Old 2017).

Step 5: Next, enter the 17-digit registration number, roll number, and then submit.

Step 6: The ICSI CS June 2025 results will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Download the scorecards and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to check the scorecard

The ICSI CS June 2025 professional and executive exam results will include the applicant's name, roll number, subject-specific marks, aggregate score, and qualifying status. Those who complete the executive programme will be entitled to sit for the next level professional test.

Read Also RRB Group D 2025 Exam Date To Be Out Soon; Check Details Here

Note: ICSI has said that no mark sheets will be distributed online for the professional and executive programmes. However, after the results are declared, candidates will get a result-cum-marks statement for the professional course at their registered locations.

ICSI CS June session 2025: Qualifying marks

To qualify, applicants must score at least 40% in each paper and 50% in total.

ICSI CS June session 2025: Exam details

The CS executive examination for the June session took place from June 1 to 8, while the professional examination took place from June 1 to 10.

ICSI CS 2025 December session

According to the December 2025 test schedule, the CS professional and executive examinations will be held from December 22 to 29. Registration for the next session begins on August 26.