 Healthcare, Nutrition, Psychology Courses Cannot Be Offered Online From 2025: UGC
Healthcare, Nutrition, Psychology Courses Cannot Be Offered Online From 2025: UGC

PTIUpdated: Sunday, August 24, 2025, 05:26 PM IST
article-image
Healthcare, Nutrition, Psychology Courses Cannot Be Offered Online From 2025: UGC

New Delhi: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has directed all higher education institutions to stop offering programmes in healthcare and allied disciplines, including psychology and nutrition through Open and Distance Learning or online mode from the 2025 academic session, according to officials.

About The Ban

The ban applies to courses under the National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions (NCAHP) Act, 2021. These include psychology, microbiology, food and nutrition science, biotechnology, clinical nutrition and dietetics.

UGC Secretary Manish Joshi's Statement

"No higher educational institutions (HEIs) shall be permitted to offer any allied and healthcare programmes covered in NC??? Act, 2021, including psychology as specialisation under Open and Distance Learning and online mode, from the academic session July-August, 2025 and onwards. Any recognition already granted to HEIs for offering such programmes for the academic session July-August 2025 and onwards shall be withdrawn by the UGC," UGC secretary Manish Joshi said.

"In the case of programmes with multiple specialisation such as Bachelor of Arts (English, Hindi, Punjabi, Economics, History, Mathematics, Public Administration, Philosophy, Political Science, Statistics, Human Rights and Duties, Sanskrit, Psychology, Geography, Sociology, Women Studies), then only those specialisation covered in NCAHP Act, 2021 shall be withdrawn," he added.

The institutions have been directed not to admit any student in such programmes from the upcoming academic session.

The decision comes amid concerns over quality standards in professional training.

"The decision follows recommendations from the 24th Distance Education Bureau Working Group meeting held in April 2025 and was formalised during recent commission meeting," Joshi said.

The higher education regulator prohibits the offering of professional and practical-based courses through distance learning and online modes. These include engineering, medicine, dental, pharmacy, nursing, architecture, physiotherapy, applied arts, paramedical disciplines, agriculture, horticulture, hotel management, catering technology, visual arts, and law, among others.

