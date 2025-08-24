Punjab and Sind Bank LBO Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For 750 Local Bank Officers Posts Begins; Check Selection Process Here

Punjab and Sind Bank LBO Recruitment 2025 | ibpsonline.ibps.in/psbaug25

The Punjab and Sind Bank has begun the recruitment procedure for Local Bank Officer vacancies. Qualified applicants should apply online through the bank's official website, punjabsindbank.co.in. The deadline for applying for the position is September 4, 2025. This recruitment campaign will fill 750 positions in the organization.

Punjab and Sind Bank LBO Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

1. Applicants applying for the position must have a degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a university recognized by the Government of India, or an equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government.

2. The applicant must have a valid mark-sheet/degree certificate proving that he or she is a graduate on the day of registration, and mention the percentage of marks received in graduation while registering online.

3. Those who apply for these positions must be between the ages of 20 and 30. A candidate must have been born between August 2, 1995 and August 1, 2005 (inclusive).

Punjab and Sind Bank LBO Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

Applicants must take the steps listed below in order to sign up for this recruitment:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Punjab and Sind Bank at punjabandsindbank.co.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Recruitment tab.

Step 3: After this, find the Punjab and Sind Bank LBO recruitment notice.

Step 4: Next, click on the Apply online link.

Step 5: Click on the new registration and then enter the details such as email ID, mobile number, and name.

Step 6: Now, login to the account by using the credentials.

Step 7: Complete all the formalities carefully and then submit.

Step 8: Download the page and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to apply

Punjab and Sind Bank LBO Recruitment 2025: Selection process

The selection procedure includes six stages:

1. Written test

2. Screening

3. Personal interview

4. Final merit list

5. Proficiency in the local language

6. Final selection

Read the official detailed notification

Punjab and Sind Bank LBO Recruitment 2025: Application fees

The application price for the various categories is as follows:

1. SC/ST/PWD category: ₹100

2. General, EWS, and OBC category: ₹850

The cost includes applicable taxes and payment gateway charges. Aspirants can pay the cost online.

Minimum qualification marks

The minimum qualifying marks/percentage of marks in each section would be 40% for unreserved and EWS categories, and 35% for reserved categories.