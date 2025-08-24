GATE 2026: Registration Window Opens Tomorrow; Check Exam Pattern & Other Details Here

GATE 2026 Registration | gate2026.iitg.ac.in

GATE 2026: The Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati will start the GATE 2026 registration procedure on . Applicants who wish to submit an application for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering 2026 can do so directly through the IIT GATE website at gate2026.iitg.ac.in.

GATE 2026: Important dates

1. Start of GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS): August 25, 2025

2. Last Date of regular online registration process (without late fee): September 25, 2025

3. Closing Date of extended online registration process (with late fee): October 06, 2025

4. Result date: March 19, 2026

GATE 2026: Exam pattern

GATE 2026 will be held with 30 test papers (subjects). Each test paper has a total of 100 marks. All test papers include a 15-mark General Aptitude (GA) part. Hence, the remaining 85 marks are for the respective subject(s) of the exam paper. For some test papers, such as CE and CS, the exam may be administered in many sessions. However, the GATE Committee allows a candidate to participate in only one specified/assigned session.

GATE 2026: How to apply?

To submit an application online, aspirants must complete the steps outlined below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of GATE at gate2026.iitg.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the GATE 2026 registration link.

Step 3: Next, candidates will have to register themselves.

Step 4: After this, login to the account using credentials.

Step 5: Now, fill out the application form, upload the documents, make the payment, and then submit.

Step 6: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for further reference.

GATE 2026: Exam details

The GATE 2026 test will take place on February 7, 8, 14, and 15, 2025. The exam will be conducted in two shifts: first from 9.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m., and second from 2.30 p.m. to 5.30 p.m.

GATE 2026: Application fees

The standard examination cost is ₹1000/- for female/SC/ST/PwD applicants, and ₹1500/- for extended period. For other applicants, the application cost is ₹2000/- for the regular period and ₹2500/- for the extended period. This is for each paper.