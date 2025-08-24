JKSSB Constable Recruitment 2025: PET/PST Results Out At jkssb.nic.in; Details Here

JKSSB Constable Result 2025 | jkssb.nic.in

The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the Constable Result 2025 for applicants who took the Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET). Aspirants who enrolled can now view the merit list on the official website, jkssb.nic.in, and determine their eligibility for the next level. The examinations were held on August 20 and 21, 2025.

How to check and download the JKSSB Constable Result 2025?

Aspirants can examine and download their scores using the processes outlined below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of JKSSB at www.jkssb.nic.in

Step 2: After this, go to the “Latest Announcements” section and then click on the JKP Constable Result 2025 link.

Step 3: Now, the result PDF will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Download the PDF and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Link 1 to check the result

Click here to access the link 2

JKSSB Constable result 2025: Details mentioned

The report card provides the following details: Candidate’s name, roll number, date of PET/PST, examination venue details, advertisement reference number, and exam conducting authority.

JKSSB Constable result 2025: What now?

Those who pass the Physical Efficiency Test and Physical Standard Test will advance to the next round, which includes certificate verification and a medical examination. These procedures will be critical in deciding the final qualification for appointment. Aspirants are advised to thoroughly review all the material in the results and begin preparing for the certificate verification and medical examination rounds.

What is JKSSB?

The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) is in charge of recruiting applicants for non-gazetted jobs in Jammu and Kashmir. It holds open written tests, skill tests, and interviews to choose candidates based on merit while following reservation rules. JKSSB offers jobs in many areas, including education, health, revenue, and police services.