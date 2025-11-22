MP News: Students Dressed In CM Rise School Uniform Of Spotted At Liquor Shop In Panna; VIDEO Goes Viral | FP Photo

Panna (Madhya Pradesh): A video of minor boys in school uniform openly trying to buy liquor from a local shop was widely circulated on social media on Saturday.

The video is said to have emerged from Madhya Pradesh’s Panna district, where the minors from CM Rise School were spotted at the gate of a liquor shop asking for alcohol freely, and the shopkeeper did not object, reportedly.

#WATCH | Students Dressed In CM Rise School Uniform Spotted At Liquor Shop In Panna#MadhyaPradesh #MPNews #Panna pic.twitter.com/AH6ediQOKY — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) November 22, 2025

The video clearly showed school-going children - bags on their shoulders and uniforms still on and with cash in their hands - asking for liquor from vendors with ease.

According to locals, liquor contractors in the region have been operating with complete impunity. Not only are they allegedly selling liquor at prices above MRP, but now they are also seen selling it over to underage children, which is illegal.

Regarding the matter, the authorities said that an investigation has been launched.

The incident raises serious concerns about the safety and future of young students.

The videos are reportedly from Shah Nagar and Hardua Patel villages, where minors from CM Rise School, Shah Nagar, can be seen buying liquor.

Another similar video has surfaced from Amjhiria village.

Following public outrage, District Excise Officer Mukesh Maurya has ordered an inquiry against the concerned liquor contractor.

Officials say strict action will be taken if the allegations are confirmed.

(Inputs from FP News Service)