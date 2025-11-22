 MP News: Students Dressed In CM Rise School Uniform Of Spotted At Liquor Shop In Panna; VIDEO Goes Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Students Dressed In CM Rise School Uniform Of Spotted At Liquor Shop In Panna; VIDEO Goes Viral

MP News: Students Dressed In CM Rise School Uniform Of Spotted At Liquor Shop In Panna; VIDEO Goes Viral

According to locals, liquor contractors in the region have been operating with complete impunity. Not only are they allegedly selling liquor at prices above MRP, but now they are also seen selling it over to underage children, which is illegal.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Saturday, November 22, 2025, 07:23 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Students Dressed In CM Rise School Uniform Of Spotted At Liquor Shop In Panna; VIDEO Goes Viral | FP Photo

Panna (Madhya Pradesh): A video of minor boys in school uniform openly trying to buy liquor from a local shop was widely circulated on social media on Saturday. 

The video is said to have emerged from Madhya Pradesh’s Panna district, where the minors from CM Rise School were spotted at the gate of a liquor shop asking for alcohol freely, and the shopkeeper did not object, reportedly.

Watch the video here:

The video clearly showed school-going children - bags on their shoulders and uniforms still on and with cash in their hands - asking for liquor from vendors with ease.

FPJ Shorts
VIDEO: Prayer Controversy At Ideal College In Kalyan; Students Tender Apology, Internal Action Likely
VIDEO: Prayer Controversy At Ideal College In Kalyan; Students Tender Apology, Internal Action Likely
Sanjay Raut Criticises Congress For 'Solo Run' In BMC Polls Over Sena UBT-MNS Alliance, Says ‘No Need for Anyone’s Permission'
Sanjay Raut Criticises Congress For 'Solo Run' In BMC Polls Over Sena UBT-MNS Alliance, Says ‘No Need for Anyone’s Permission'
Maharashtra Local Body Elections 2025: Shiv Sena Appoints 40 District Liaison Chiefs As Dy CM Eknath Shinde Directs Leaders To Stay In Districts Until Polls
Maharashtra Local Body Elections 2025: Shiv Sena Appoints 40 District Liaison Chiefs As Dy CM Eknath Shinde Directs Leaders To Stay In Districts Until Polls
Sikkim State Lottery Result: November 22, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Elite Saturday Weekly Draw
Sikkim State Lottery Result: November 22, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Elite Saturday Weekly Draw
Read Also
MP News: Class 8 Boy Beaten By Teacher For Greeting Guard With ‘Jai Siya Ram,' At Missionary...
article-image

According to locals, liquor contractors in the region have been operating with complete impunity. Not only are they allegedly selling liquor at prices above MRP, but now they are also seen selling it over to underage children, which is illegal.

Regarding the matter, the authorities said that an investigation has been launched.

Read Also
MP News: 'We Throw It To Dogs,' Govt School Students Served Uncooked Chapatis, Watery Dal In Mid-Day...
article-image

The incident raises serious concerns about the safety and future of young students.

The videos are reportedly from Shah Nagar and Hardua Patel villages, where minors from CM Rise School, Shah Nagar, can be seen buying liquor. 

Another similar video has surfaced from Amjhiria village.

Following public outrage, District Excise Officer Mukesh Maurya has ordered an inquiry against the concerned liquor contractor. 

Officials say strict action will be taken if the allegations are confirmed.

(Inputs from FP News Service)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Students Dressed In CM Rise School Uniform Of Spotted At Liquor Shop In Panna; VIDEO Goes...

MP News: Students Dressed In CM Rise School Uniform Of Spotted At Liquor Shop In Panna; VIDEO Goes...

MP News: Class 8 Boy Beaten By Teacher For Greeting Guard With ‘Jai Siya Ram,' At Missionary...

MP News: Class 8 Boy Beaten By Teacher For Greeting Guard With ‘Jai Siya Ram,' At Missionary...

MP News: After Coldrif Cough Syrup, 7 Ayurvedic Medicines, Including Giloy Satva, Fail Quality Test...

MP News: After Coldrif Cough Syrup, 7 Ayurvedic Medicines, Including Giloy Satva, Fail Quality Test...

MP News: Congress Leader Dragged Out Of Car, Thrashed With Belts & Rifle In Midnight In...

MP News: Congress Leader Dragged Out Of Car, Thrashed With Belts & Rifle In Midnight In...

MP News: 'We Throw It To Dogs,' Govt School Students Served Uncooked Chapatis, Watery Dal In Mid-Day...

MP News: 'We Throw It To Dogs,' Govt School Students Served Uncooked Chapatis, Watery Dal In Mid-Day...