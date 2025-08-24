 UP Board Exam 2026: Class 9 To 12 Registration Dates Extended; Check New Timetable Here
UP Board Exam 2026: Class 9 To 12 Registration Dates Extended; Check New Timetable Here

The registration dates for the Classes 9 to 12 board exams 2026 have been modified by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad.

UP Board Exam 2026 | upmsp.edu.in

The registration dates for the Class 10 and 12 board exams 2026 have been modified by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad. The revised timetable is available on the official website upmsp.edu.in for students, parents, and teachers.

UP Board 2026: Class 10, 12 revised dates

As per the new notice, the revised dates are:

1. The last date for depositing the examination fee received from students by the head of the institution in the treasury through a challan: September 1, 2025

2. Last date for uploading of challan fee and academic details of students: September 6, 2025, up to 12 midnight.

3. Verification of data submitted by students by the head of the institution: September 7 to 11, 2025

4. Window for correction of students' information, if desired, by the head of the institution, and re-uploading the same on the official portal. No new student details will be accepted/uploaded during this period: September 12 to 20, 2025

5. Last date for submission of hard copies of the photo-enrolled list of registered candidates and a copy of the treasury sheet to the District School Inspector: September 30, 2025

Read the official notice here

UP Board 2026: Registration dates for Class 9th and 11th changed

At the same time, the UP Board has changed the registration dates for the UPMSP class 9 and 11 exams 2026. The new dates are:

1. The last date for depositing exam fee details of registered students through challan, as well as their academic data by the head of the institution: September 10, 2025, up to 12 midnight

2. The verification of students' data by the head of the institution: September 11 and 13, 2025

3. The window for correction of students' information by the head of the institution, and re-uploading of the updated information and no new student details will be accepted/uploaded during this period: September 14 to 20, 2025, up to 12 midnight

4. The last date for submission of the list of registered candidates with photos and a copy of the treasury sheet to the District School Inspector: September 30, 2025.

Click here for the official notice

