UPSC Recruitment 2025: Application Process For 84 Positions Begins; Check Selection Process Here

UPSC Recruitment 2025 | upsc.gov.in

UPSC Recruitment 2025: The Union Public Service Commission has started accepting applications for Lecturer and other positions. Candidates interested in applying for these positions can do so through the UPSC's official website, upsc.gov.in. The deadline to apply is September 11, 2025.

UPSC Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

This recruitment campaign will fill 84 positions within the organization. The post-wise details are:

1. Assistant Public Prosecutor: 19 posts

2. Public Prosecutor: 25 posts

3. Lecturer (Botany): 8 posts

4. Lecturer (Chemistry): 8 posts

5. Lecturer (Economics): 2 posts

6. Lecturer (History): 3 posts

7. Lecturer (Home Science): 1 post

8. Lecturer (Physics): 6 posts

9. Lecturer (Psychology): 1 post

10. Lecturer (Sociology): 3 posts

11. Lecturer (Zoology): 8 posts

UPSC Recruitment 2025: Selection process

The category-specific minimal level of suitability in interviews, regardless of whether the selection is made solely by interview or by Recruitment Test followed by interview, will be UR/EWS-50 marks, OBC-45 marks, and SC/ST/PwBD-40 marks, out of a total interview score of 100.

Read the detailed notification here

UPSC Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

Candidates are requested to follow the processes outlined below.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Online Recruitment Application (ORA) link.

Step 3: After this, candidates need to register themselves on the portal.

Step 4: After this, aspirants need to fill out the application form, upload the required documents, and then make the payment.

Step 5: Review the application form and then submit.

Step 6: Download the page and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Direct link to apply

UPSC Recruitment 2025: Application fees

Candidates must pay a fee of Rs. 25/- only, which can be paid in cash at any SBI branch, using any bank's online banking facility, or with a Visa/Master/Rupay/Credit/Debit Card/UPI payment.

No fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates from any community. There is no "fee exemption" for Gen/OBC/EWS male candidates, and they must pay the entire stipulated fe