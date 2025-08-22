APSSB CSLE Recruitment 2025: Registration Window For 461 Positions Closes Soon; Check Exam Pattern Here

APSSB CSLE Recruitment 2025 | Canva

APSSB CSLE Recruitment 2025: The registration window for the Combined Secondary Level Examination 2025 (CSLE) will end soon by the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) on the official website of APSSB at apssb.nic.in. The recruitment effort intends to fill 461 openings.

APSSB CSLE Recruitment 2025: Important dates

1. Starting of application form: 0l-08-2025 (11:00 am)

2. Closing date of online application: 25.08-2025 (03:00 pm)

3. Written examination (tentative): 26-10-2025 (Sunday)

4. PET/ PST tentative date: 18-11-2025 onwards

APSSB CSLE Recruitment 2025: Application fees

A non-refundable fee of Rs 150 for APST applicants and Rs 200 for unreserved aspirants (payable online only). Persons with Disabilities (PWD) are excluded from paying the fees.

APSSB CSLE Recruitment 2025: Exam pattern

To pass the written test, an applicant must get at least 33% of the marks in each topic. Anyone who gets less than 33% in any subject will not be able to participate. There is no negative marking. There are 100 questions in the test, and each one is worth 2 points. The test lasts for 2 hours.

It has four parts: General Awareness (25 questions, 50 points), General Intelligence and Reasoning Ability (25 questions, 50 points), Arithmetical and Numerical Ability (25 questions, 50 points), and English Language and Comprehension (25 questions, 50 points).

Read the official notice here

APSSB CSLE Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

To apply for these posts, candidates need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of APSSB at apssb.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the apply tab, available on the homepage.

Step 3: Next, click on the CSL exam 2025 registration link.

Step 4: After this, candidates need to register themselves and proceed with the application process further.

Step 5: Now, candidates need to fill out the form, make the payment, and then submit the form.

Step 6: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Direct link to apply

APSSB CSLE Recruitment 2025: Selection process

The Arunachal Pradesh Combined Secondary Level Examination 2025 selection procedure consists of a written examination, physical standard test, physical efficiency test (qualifying only), medical fitness test, and document verification.