TNUSRB Grade 2 Police Constable And Jail Warder Recruitment 2025: Registration Window Opens Today; Check Documents Required List Here

TNUSRB Grade 2 Police Constable and Jail Warder Recruitment 2025 | tnusrb.tn.gov.in

The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Staff Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has started application window for the positions of Gr. II Police Constables, Gr. II Jail Warders, and Firemen - 2025. Suitable applicants can submit applications for the positions through the official website tnusrb.tn.gov.in until September 21, 2025. Aspirants must pay a fee of Rs 250.

The correction window will be available until September 25, 2025. The examination will be held on November 9, 2025. The recruiting effort intends to fill 3644 jobs.

TNUSRB Grade 2 Police Constable and Jail Warder Recruitment 2025: Important dates

1. Notification release date: 21.08.2025

2. Online application starting date: 22.08.2025

3. Last date to apply: 21.09.2025

4. Last date to submit fees: 25.09.2025

5. Written examination date: 09.11.2025

Eligibility criteria

1. Age limit: As of July 1, 2025, the candidate must be at least 18 years old and no older than 26. The upper age limit has been eased for reserved category candidates.

Note: According to Tamil Nadu government regulations, age relaxation is available for SC/ST, BC, MBC, ex-servicemen, and other reserved categories.

2. Educational qualification: The applicant must have completed the 10th standard/SSLC. Those who have not completed the tenth grade but have higher qualifications are ineligible to apply.

TNUSRB Grade 2 Police Constable and Jail Warder Recruitment 2025: Documents required

1. SSLC mark sheet

2. Birth certificate

3. Community certificate

4. Income certificate

5. Disability (if applicable)

6. Recent photograph, and signature

TNUSRB Grade 2 Police Constable and Jail Warder Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

Step 1: Visit the official website of TNUSRB at tnusrb.tn.gov.in.

Step 2: Next, click on the “Apply Online” or “Recruitment Openings” section.

Step 3: After this, candidates need to enter the basic details such as a valid email and mobile number.

Step 4: Now, finish the application by providing personal and educational details.

Step 5: Upload the documents, make the payment, and then submit.

Step 6: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for further reference.