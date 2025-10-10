WBJEEB 2025: JECA, JELET & JENPAS-UG Admit Cards Out; Details Here

WBJEEB 2025 JECA, JELET & JENPAS-UG Admit Cards | Canva

WBJEEB JECA, JELET, and JENPAS-UG Admit Card 2025: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) issued the hall tickets for the JECA, JELET, and JENPAS-UG exams today. Qualified applicants can download their admit cards from the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in, by entering their application number and password.

Details mentioned on the WBJEEB JECA, JELET, and JENPAS-UG hall ticket

The hall ticket will include important details such as the candidate’s name, exam name, personal details (father’s name, date of birth, gender, category, etc.), roll number, date and time of the exam, name and address of the exam centre, candidate’s signature, and exam-related instructions.

How to download the JECA, JELET, and JENPAS-UG admit card?

To view the hall ticket, candidates need to follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the examination tab and then choose JECA, JELET, or JENPAS UG.

Step 3: Next, click on the admit card link.

Step 4: After this, enter the details such as the application number and password.

Step 5: Now, the admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download the admit card and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to download the hall ticket

Exam dates

According to the official timetable, WBJEE will hold the Joint Entrance Lateral Entry Test (JELET) on October 18, the Joint Entrance for Nursing, Paramedical, and Allied Sciences - Undergraduate (JENPAS-UG) on October 18, and the Joint Entrance for Computer Applications (JECA) on October 19.

What is WBJEEB?

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) conducts entrance tests for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate professional, vocational, and general degree courses in West Bengal, ensuring a fair and transparent selection process for students across the state.