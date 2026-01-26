MBOSE SSLC Admit Card 2026 Released at mbose.in; Exams from Jan 30

MBOSE SSLC Admit Card 2026: The MBOSE SSLC hall ticket 2026 was made available on the Meghalaya Board of School Education's official website, mbose.in. By entering their login information on the official website, schools can get the admission card for every student in Class 10.
MBOSE SSLC Admit Card 2026: Exam dates
Exam start date: January 30, 2026
Exam end date: February 11, 2026
MBOSE SSLC Admit Card 2026: Important instruction
Schools must download and print the MBOSE SSLC admit cards
Admit cards must be signed by the respective school principals before distribution
Students must collect their MBOSE SSLC admit card 2026 from their schools
Candidates must carry the admit card on all examination days
Entry to the examination hall will not be permitted without the admit card
MBOSE SSLC Admit Card 2026: Steps to download Hall Ticket 2026 by schools
Only schools have access to the MBOSE 10th admit cards online.
Here's how to get them:
Step 1: Go to mbose.in, the official website, and select MBOSE SSLC admit card 2026 under Notice Board.
Step 2: A fresh login screen will appear and enter your login information.
Step 3: Provide information All students will see their MBOSE 10th admission card 2026 on the screen.
Step 4: Save the admit cards, then download them.
Step 5: Make a copy of each hall pass.
MBOSE SSLC Admit Card 2026: Details mentioned
Name of the student
School name
Roll number
Name of parent
Examination dates
Examination schedule
Name of the examination centre
Address of the examination centre
Important rules and instructions for students