 MBOSE SSLC Admit Card 2026 Released at mbose.in; Exams from Jan 30
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMBOSE SSLC Admit Card 2026 Released at mbose.in; Exams from Jan 30

MBOSE SSLC Admit Card 2026 Released at mbose.in; Exams from Jan 30

MBOSE has released the SSLC admit card 2026 on mbose.in. Schools can download hall tickets for Class 10 students. The SSLC exams will be held from January 30 to February 11, 2026. Students must carry the admit card on all exam days.

SimpleUpdated: Monday, January 26, 2026, 09:46 AM IST
article-image
MBOSE SSLC Admit Card 2026 Released at mbose.in; Exams from Jan 30 | Website: mbose.in

MBOSE SSLC Admit Card 2026: The MBOSE SSLC hall ticket 2026 was made available on the Meghalaya Board of School Education's official website, mbose.in. By entering their login information on the official website, schools can get the admission card for every student in Class 10.

MBOSE SSLC Admit Card 2026: Exam dates

Exam start date: January 30, 2026

Exam end date: February 11, 2026

FPJ Shorts
'Let Us Strive For A Strong, Self-Reliant India': Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath On 77th Republic Day
'Let Us Strive For A Strong, Self-Reliant India': Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath On 77th Republic Day
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Calls For Collective Vigilance On 77th Republic Day, Emphasizes Constitutional Values
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Calls For Collective Vigilance On 77th Republic Day, Emphasizes Constitutional Values
India Celebrates 77th Republic Day: Everything You Need To Know About This Year's Chief Guests
India Celebrates 77th Republic Day: Everything You Need To Know About This Year's Chief Guests
Dhurandhar Actor Nadeem Khan Accused Of Rape By Domestic Worker; Mumbai Police Arrests Him
Dhurandhar Actor Nadeem Khan Accused Of Rape By Domestic Worker; Mumbai Police Arrests Him

MBOSE SSLC Admit Card 2026: Important instruction

Schools must download and print the MBOSE SSLC admit cards

Admit cards must be signed by the respective school principals before distribution

Students must collect their MBOSE SSLC admit card 2026 from their schools

Candidates must carry the admit card on all examination days

Entry to the examination hall will not be permitted without the admit card

MBOSE SSLC Admit Card 2026: Steps to download Hall Ticket 2026 by schools

Only schools have access to the MBOSE 10th admit cards online.

Here's how to get them:

Step 1: Go to mbose.in, the official website, and select MBOSE SSLC admit card 2026 under Notice Board.

Step 2: A fresh login screen will appear and enter your login information.

Step 3: Provide information All students will see their MBOSE 10th admission card 2026 on the screen.

Step 4: Save the admit cards, then download them.

Step 5: Make a copy of each hall pass.

MBOSE SSLC Admit Card 2026: Details mentioned

Name of the student

School name

Roll number

Name of parent

Examination dates

Examination schedule

Name of the examination centre

Address of the examination centre

Important rules and instructions for students

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MBOSE SSLC Admit Card 2026 Released at mbose.in; Exams from Jan 30
MBOSE SSLC Admit Card 2026 Released at mbose.in; Exams from Jan 30
Manthan 2026: Kotak Education Foundation Rethinks Foundational Learning To Bridge Education Gaps For...
Manthan 2026: Kotak Education Foundation Rethinks Foundational Learning To Bridge Education Gaps For...
FMGE January 2026 Results Expected By Mid-February At natboard.edu.in; How And Where To Check Your...
FMGE January 2026 Results Expected By Mid-February At natboard.edu.in; How And Where To Check Your...
The End Of Exam-Only Success: How Education Is Being Reinvented
The End Of Exam-Only Success: How Education Is Being Reinvented
From Mumbai To Glasgow: How Studying In The UK Redefined My Ambition
From Mumbai To Glasgow: How Studying In The UK Redefined My Ambition