MBOSE SSLC Admit Card 2026 Released at mbose.in; Exams from Jan 30 | Website: mbose.in

MBOSE SSLC Admit Card 2026: The MBOSE SSLC hall ticket 2026 was made available on the Meghalaya Board of School Education's official website, mbose.in. By entering their login information on the official website, schools can get the admission card for every student in Class 10.

MBOSE SSLC Admit Card 2026: Exam dates

Exam start date: January 30, 2026

Exam end date: February 11, 2026

MBOSE SSLC Admit Card 2026: Important instruction

Schools must download and print the MBOSE SSLC admit cards

Admit cards must be signed by the respective school principals before distribution

Students must collect their MBOSE SSLC admit card 2026 from their schools

Candidates must carry the admit card on all examination days

Entry to the examination hall will not be permitted without the admit card

MBOSE SSLC Admit Card 2026: Steps to download Hall Ticket 2026 by schools

Only schools have access to the MBOSE 10th admit cards online.

Here's how to get them:

Step 1: Go to mbose.in, the official website, and select MBOSE SSLC admit card 2026 under Notice Board.

Step 2: A fresh login screen will appear and enter your login information.

Step 3: Provide information All students will see their MBOSE 10th admission card 2026 on the screen.

Step 4: Save the admit cards, then download them.

Step 5: Make a copy of each hall pass.

MBOSE SSLC Admit Card 2026: Details mentioned

Name of the student

School name

Roll number

Name of parent

Examination dates

Examination schedule

Name of the examination centre

Address of the examination centre

Important rules and instructions for students