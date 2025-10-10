JKBOSE Class 11, 12 Exam Schedule 2025 Out; Details Here

JKBOSE Class 11, 12 Exam Schedule 2025 | caNVA

JKBOSE Class 11, 12 Exam Schedule 2025: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has announced the annual test timetable for classes 11 and 12. Students who plan to take the exams can view and download the schedules for science, commerce, home science, and arts streams from the official website of JKBOSE at jkbose.nic.in.

As per the official timetable, JKBOSE class 11 exams for the year 2025 will take place from November 19 to December 13. Meanwhile, the class 12 exams will be held between November 8 and December 3, 2025. The exam will be conducted in a single shift, i.e., 11 am.

JKBOSE Class 11 Exam Timetable 2025

1. November 19 – General English

2. November 22 – Physics, Home Science (Elective), History, Public Administration, Management of Resources, Business Mathematics

3. November 28 – Computer Science, Information Practices, Environmental Science, Functional English, Physical Education, Islamic Studies, Vedic Studies, Buddhist Studies, Electronics, Food Technology, Electronics, English Literature, Travel, Tourism and Hotel Management

4. December 2 – Biology (Botany/Zoology), Statistics, Political Science, Accountancy

5. December 8 – Mathematics, Applied Mathematics, Sociology, Food Science

6. December 11 – Geography/Psychology/Music/Philosophy/Education, Business Studies

7. December 12 – Vocational subjects

Note: JKBOSE will publish a separate timetable for external exams linked to vocational subjects. To succeed in the JKBOSE Class 11 and 12 tests 2025, students must obtain at least 33% in each subject and overall.

JKBOSE Class 12 Exam Schedule 2025

1. November 8 – General English

2. November 12 – Physics, Home Science (Elective), History, Public Administration, Human Development, Business Mathematics

3. November 15 – Geology/Biotechnology, Microbiology/Biochemistry, Urdu/Hindi/Kashmiri/Punjabi/Dogri/Bhoti, Business Studies

4. November 18 – Biology (Botany/Zoology), Statistics, Political Science, Accountancy

5. November 24 – Chemistry, Arabic/Persian/Sanskrit, Economics, Clothing for the Family, Entrepreneurship

6. November 27 – Mathematics, Applied Mathematics, Sociology, Extension Education

7. November 29 – Geography/Psychology/Music/Philosophy/Education

8. December 1 – Vocational subjects

9. December 3 – Computer Science, Information Practices, Environmental Science, Functional English, Physical Education, Islamic Studies, Vedic Studies, Buddhist Studies, Electronics, Food Technology Travel, Tourism and Hotel Management, English Literature

15% syllabus relaxation

JKBOSE has sustained the 15% syllabus relaxation for Classes 10, 11, and 12, which was implemented to assist students in handling academic workload following pandemic interruptions. Students are recommended to review the condensed syllabus available on the official website and prepare accordingly. They should also arrive at examination centres early, double-check admit card information, and, if necessary, exhibit COVID-appropriate behaviour.