 SLPRB Assam Police Recruitment 2025: Final Result For Various Posts Released; Here's How To Check
The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) of Assam issued the results for various posts on the SLPRB's official website, slprbassam.in.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Friday, October 10, 2025, 01:26 PM IST
SLPRB Assam Police Recruitment 2025: The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) of Assam issued the results for various posts such as Sub-Inspector, Constable, Civil Defence, staff, and other positions today, October 10, 2025, at 11:30 a.m. Applicants who took the exam can view and get their results on the SLPRB's official website, slprbassam.in.

SLPRB Assam Police Recruitment 2025: Credentials required

To access the result, candidates need to provide their Application Number, Candidate’s Name, Date of Birth (in DD/MM/YYYY format), and enter the Captcha as displayed on the screen.

SLPRB Assam Police Recruitment 2025: How to check the result?

To check the final result, applicants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of SLPRB at slprbassam.in.

Step 2: Click on the SLPRB/REC/SI (UB)/646/2023/181Result link, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, enter all the required information and then click 'Download.'

Step 4: Next, the SLPRB Assam police recruitment 2025 final result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Now, verify all the details carefully.

Step 6: Download the SLPRB Assam police recruitment 2025 final result and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Direct link to check the scores

SLPRB Assam Police Recruitment 2025: Helpline numbers

In case of any difficulty, candidates can reach out to the helpline numbers provided in the notification. The contact numbers are 7977259728, 8108014947, and 9667062063.

SLPRB Assam Police Recruitment 2025: Selection process

For the recruitment of Constable (AB & UB) and similar jobs in the Assam Police and other Departments, the common written test (CWT), physical standard test (PST), physical efficiency test (PET), and trade proficiency test (TPT) were administered.

Note: At 10:30 am today, the Grade 3 results for the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) were also declared.

